The Cleveland Browns have concluded the 2026 NFL Draft.

And the 10 picks they made are widely regarded as some of the best selections of any team this year.

However, the Browns don't have much time to sit back, relax and enjoy the view of what they have begun to build, as now that the draft has concluded, it is time for the front office to begin reaching out to undrafted free agents.

Following the draft, many teams, the Browns included, will sign players that just barely fell out of the later rounds, hoping that they can find a diamond in the rough or just increase general depth.

Most of these signees will end up attending the team's training camp or rookie minicamp and fight for a shot to make that final 53-man roster by the time Week 1 of the 2026 season rolls around.

Follow along with this LIVE story to see stay up to date with which undrafted free agents the Browns end up securing a deal with:

Offensive Invites

Utah State: Bryson Barnes - Quarterback

Barnes received an invite to the Browns' mini camp, giving him a chance to fight for a deep spot in Cleveland's quarterback room. In the draft, the team selected Taylen Green out of Arkansas, putting the Browns' quarterback count at four. With the addition of Barnes, he will have to prove he has what it takes to jump one of the many bodies the Browns already have.

At 6'1", 213 pounds, Barnes tossed for 2,803 yards and 18 touchdowns last year with Utah State.

LSU: Aaron Anderson - Wide Receiver

It's hard to believe a LSU wideout dropped out of the seven rounds entirely, but Anderson's size makes him somewhat of a question mark.

Coming in at 5'8", 198 pounds, Anderson actually looked really good back in 2024. That season, he hauled in 61 catches for 884 yards and five touchdowns. However, he took a dip in 2025, making just 33 catches for 398 yards. That decrease in production made him a question mark for many teams to risk using a pick on.

With how wishy-washy Cleveland's wideout room has been over the years, Anderson should get a real chance to impress.

Jackson State: Ja'Naylon Dupree - Wide Receiver

The signing of Dupree, like Anderson, gives the Browns more offensive options to look at over the coming months.

Another undersized weapon, Dupree comes in at 5'6", 157 pounds, and caught 31 passes for 510 yards and six scores last year. He is a perfect example of fighting your way up the food chain, starting his college career in community college before working his way to JSU and now the NFL.

Baylor: Kole Wilson - Wide Receiver

Undersized wideouts offer more shifty, speedy play to an offense.

And it seems Cleveland is leaning into that right now with it's UDFA signings.

Wilson, at 5'7", 177 pounds, comes in with 44 catches, 591 yards and five touchdowns last season with Baylor.

Mississippi State: Davon Booth - Running Back

Who said more running back depth is a bad thing?

Announced by Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Booth is going to get a shot with Cleveland after rushing for 2,117 yards and 18 touchdowns during his college career.

The Browns are likely set with Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson as the No. 1 and No. 2 options, but Booth could make a real case for sporadic reps, especially if Judkins isn't at full strength following last season's injury.

SMU: T.J. Harden - Running Back

Harden joins Booth as the two look to impress the Browns' coaching staff this offseason.

He rushed for 171 carries and 787 yards with SMU, pounding into the endzone for nine total touchdowns. Prior to playing with SMU, Harden spent time at UCLA.

Bowling Green State: Jyrin Johnson - Tight End

The Browns have been beefing up the tight end room after the loss of veteran David Njoku to free agency.

After drafting two in the 2026 draft, the Browns added Johnson to the mix to increase competition and bring some college ties to Harold Fannin Jr. Both he and Johnson went to BGSU.

Last season, Johnson hauled in 37 catches for 466 yards and two touchdowns.

His invite is for the Browns' minicamp.

Auburn: Izavion Miller - Offensive Line

Miller is a big-bodied JUCO transfer that ended his college career with Auburn.

The 6'5", 306-pounder started every game at right tackle across the 2023 and 2024 campaigns, before playing in 12 last year.

The Browns' offensive line was one of the worst rated position groups in the league, with the front office needing to beef up the guys up front this offseason.

Defensive Invites

West Virginia: Michael Coats Jr. - Cornerback

Coats Jr. has spent the last six seasons competing in college for various different programs.

He started at the JUCO level, before working his way to Nevada. After posting 41 tackles, 17 pass deflections and four interceptions with them in 2024, he received interest from West Virginia where he would play his final campaign of college ball.

He looked okay, posting 22 solo tackles and seven pass deflections, but didn't draw much draft interest. If he is able to get anywhere near his Nevada numbers, he will be right in the mix for a deep rotational role for the Browns.

Delware: Nate Evans - Cornerback

Like Coats Jr., Evans' numbers don't jump off the board.

In 2025, he started in all 13 games for Delaware, posting 38 tackles, eight pass deflections and three interceptions. He also got into the backfield for one tackle for a loss and one sack.

USC: DeCarlos Nicholson - Cornerback

Nicholson is the tallest addition to this cornerback room so far this offseason, registering at a height of 6'3" and weighing 200 pounds. He isn't going to kill teams with his speed, but his physicality and height make him hard to get by.

He posted 30 tackles, four pass deflections and one interception last season.

Boise State: Zion Washington - Safety

Washington's speed, which registered a 4.39 40-yard sprint, could have resulted in him securing a spot on an NFL squad in the later rounds of this year's draft. However, the Browns will wait, pick him up as an undrafted free agent and see what he can do.

He recorded one interception and 41 tackles in his 2025 stint with Boise State.

West Virginia: Reid Carrico - Linebacker

Before becoming a Mountaneer, Carrico spent time at The Ohio State University.

In his 2025 season, he posted 69 tackles, eight for a loss and 4.5 sacks.

With an already tremendously talented linebacker room led by Carson Schwesinger and Quincy Williams, Carrico and Conway will have to find ways to standout this offseason.

Fordham: James Conway - Linebacker

Conway is the all-time leader in tackles, graduating from Fordham with 595 in his college career. Again, that alone should have resulted in him receiving eyes in the draft, but the Browns will take the potential miss by all 31 other teams.

Broke both the school and Patriot League career tackles record at Fordham back in 2024, before securing an incredible 159 tackles in 2025. He also got in the backfield for eight tackles for a loss and five sacks. Conway flashed his ability in the pass game by securing one interception.

He received a minicamp invite.

Utah: Logan Fano - Edge Rusher

This is a feel-good moment for the Browns' first selection in the 2026 NFL Draft, Spencer Fano, as the signing of Logan reunites the two brothers.

Unfortunately, for Logan, he wasn't able to draw the interest that Spencer was able to, but being picked up as an undrafted free agent shows that teams view him as a potential depth piece. He will compete for a spot behind future Hall of Famer Myles Garrett in 2026.

He posted 7.5 tackles for a loss and 4.5 sacks last season with Utah.

Florida: Tyreak Sapp - Edge Rusher

A force on the line, Sapp put up good backfield numbers across his career with Florida.

Back in 2024, he was widely regarded as one of the most talented edge rushers, recording seven sacks and 13 tackles for a loss. In 2025, though, his productivity dipped as he became a focal plan for opposing teams.

Unfortunately, after expecting to be a potential Top 50 pick before 2025, and then becoming a solid Day 3 selection before the draft, he just kept sliding.

He will have a chance to become one of the Browns' biggest steals this offseason.

Vanderbilt: Khordae Sydnor - Edge Rusher

A big body, Sydnor comes in at 6'4", 267 pounds. Last season, he was a wrecking ball with 30 tackles, 8.5 for a loss and 3.5 sacks.

He may end up being moved to the inside, where his size would better fit Cleveland's system. It also would be a better scenario for him to have less solidified competition for a roster spot.

LSU: Bernard Gooden - Defensive Tackle

Gooden is the first defensive tackle that the Browns have decided to give a chance to.

He comes to Cleveland following stops at Wake Forest, USF and LSU, with him going for 24 tackles and two sacks last year. He isn't the biggest presence up front, coming in at 6'2", 280 pounds, but if he can flash some athleticism, he may bounce to the outside.

Special Teams Invites

Oklahoma State: Wes Pahl - Punter

While the Baltimore Ravens decided to draft a punter, the Browns decided to wait and pick up an extra leg after the festivities concluded.

The massive, 6'5". 200-pound punter, Pahl, played the past three seasons with Oklahoma State, averaging a career punting average of 46.1 yards across 116 punts.

With Oklahoma State's struggles last year, he booted the ball an incredibly high 64 times for nearly 3,000 total yards.