Cleveland Browns NFL Draft Tracker: Every Pick, Trade, and Instant Grade

The 2026 NFL Draft is finally here.

And in this year's rendition of a storied day, the Cleveland Browns have two picks: No. 6 and No. 24. While that may end up changing as speculation continues to rise on what the team will end up doing, there are plenty of talented players that the Browns will look to snatch up.

This year's draft will begin at 8:00 p.m. EST on Thursday, April 23, from Acrisure Stadium and Point State Parkin Pittsburgh. The three-day draft continues with the second and third rounds on April 24, and fourth through seventh rounds occurring on April 25.

Follow along with this LIVE thread that will continue to update with the latest decisions that come from the Browns' front office.

The Cleveland Browns Have Traded Back in the First Round

The Browns decided to move back in the draft, giving the No. 6 pick to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for the No. 9 pick, pick No. 74 and pick No. 148. The Chiefs ended up selecting cornerback Mansoor Delane, who the Browns certainly were not thinking of taking.

This decision comes following the Tennessee Titans' decision to take wideout Carnell Tate with the No. 4 selection.

What picks do the Browns have in total for the 2026 NFL Draft?

Round 1 - No. 9 Overall

Round 1 - No. 24 Overall

Round 2 - No. 29 Overall

Round 3 - No. 70 Overall

Round 3 - No. 74 Overall

Round 4 - No. 107 Overall

Round 5 - No. 146 Overall

Round 5 - No. 148 Overall

Round 5 - No. 149 Overall

Round 6 - No. 206 Overall

Round 7 - No. 248 Overall

In total, the Browns now have 11 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft.

How to Watch this Year's Draft

The first round of the draft is set to be broadcast on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and the NFL Network, giving viewers various ways to tune into the exciting night.

The first round, set for April 23, will begin at 8:00 p.m. EST.

What are the Browns' Biggest Needs?

Heading into the draft, plenty of eyes have been on what the Browns are going to do, especially with the front office recently moving on from head coach Kevin Stefanski. In his place, the organization brought in Todd Monken.

So far, all offseason, the Browns have focused on making moves to bolster the offense, specifically the offensive line. They signed veterans Zion Johnson, a left guard, and Elgton Jenkins, also a guard, to help make up for a strugglesome group the team had up front last year.

They also acquired Tytus Howard from the Houston Texans in a trade as well.

With that in mind, it is safe to say the Browns will likely target a playmaker on the offensive side of the ball in the first round. Wideouts Carnell Tate and Jordyn Tyson are the two obvious options, but Cleveland could go any direction.

They will likely still end up drafting a few offensive linemen to increase general depth, but there is an obvious hole at wide receiver.

Defensively, they could target an edge rusher to add more talent on the line with two-time Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett, or bolster the linebacker and safety rooms. Both of those two are already pretty strong, but adding in another fresh, youthful face may still be in the picture.

As always, the discussion surrounding a potential quarterback has popped up from time to time, but there hasn't been much smoke coming out of Berea just yet to warrant too much mental space.