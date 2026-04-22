The One Thing the Cleveland Browns Cannot Afford to Get Wrong in the 2026 NFL Draft

With the 2026 NFL Draft just a few hours away, the Cleveland Browns have the chance to do something that the franchise hasn’t done in decades: string together two highly successful draft classes, after scoring big in the 2025 edition.

This is no time for the Browns to become complacent.

They’ll arrive at the Pittsburgh event holding nine total picks, including two in the opening round. And how they execute those two picks is what eventually will determine the success or failure of the 2026 NFL Draft.

For the Browns, everything is riding on how they assess the difference in value between wide receiver prospects at the top and bottom of the first, and how it measures up to the difference in value between offensive line prospects at the top and bottom of the opening round, as well.

The Browns are expected to go OT or WR if they pick at No. 6, per @AlbertBreer



“Most teams believe Cleveland will take a WR like Tate or OT like Mauigoa here.” pic.twitter.com/1yDkWinyKT — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) April 20, 2026

Is the distance between the top wideout available at 6 and whomever they can find at 24 greater than the difference between the top offensive tackle and the names still projected to be on the board when the first round starts winding down.

This debate has to do less with positional value considered in a vacuum -- WRs vs OTs, generally speaking -- and more to do with the prospects available this year, and how they stack up at those two positions. Everybody assumes the Browns will pick a wideout and an offensive tackle on opening night, with the order to be determined.

However, said order is not inconsequential.

The wide receiver position isn’t extraordinary at the very top in this draft, with league observers exoressing doubts regarding Carnell Tate -- presumably the top wideout available -- and his ability to become the focal point of a passing offense after playing second fiddle to Ohio State great Jeremiah Smith. Jordyn Tyson has a case for best wideout available as well, but his medical red flags are legit.

On the other hand, offensive linemen are one of the 2026 Class’ strong suits. That could imply less distance between prospects from the top of the round to prospects from the bottom of the round.

Will Cleveland have a guy like Monroe Freeling higher on their board than Tate? Are the Browns thinking Caleb Lomu above KC Concepcion and Omar Cooper Jr.?

And what about the constantly debated trade-down scenario from 6? What kind of prospects will still be available at both positions if they decide to step back, say, six slots. In this case, an offensive lineman at 12 looks less like a reach than the second or third best wide receiver, whomever it may be.

Cleveland Holds the Right Cards

At this moment, the Browns have everything they need to come out of the 2026 NFL Draft with two outstanding starters at both their positions of urgent need. Now, they need to play those cards right.

Cleveland has failed miserably in recent years at multiple first-round draft classes, including three unmitigated disasters in a span of four years with the 2012 (Trent Richardson/Brandon Weeden), 2014 (Justin Gilbert/Johnny Manziel) and 2015 (Danny Shelton/Cameron Erving) hauls.

Should the Browns misread the wideout and offensive tackle positions, they could easily come back from Pittsburgh with two replacement-level players -- or worse -- paid for at a premium.

So beware: the future stars are out there, but so are the draft busts.