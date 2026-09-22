Could a Jerry Jeudy Trade Be Brewing for the Browns?

The Cleveland Browns have an exciting young core on their roster. Unfortunately for veteran wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, that could mean his time in Cleveland is nearing an end.

The Veteran Wide Receiver

The Browns acquired Jerry Jeudy from the Denver Broncos on March 13, 2024, in exchange for fifth- and sixth-round picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. Through Week 2 of the 2026 season, Jeudy has 142 catches, 1,857 yards, and six touchdowns for the Browns. Despite having a down 2025 season, Jeudy has always had upside; after all, he was the 15th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Why Move On?

Jeudy has been productive for the Browns; however, during the 2026 NFL Draft, the Browns used first- and second-round picks to add both KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston to their roster. Since their addition, the two rookies have shined. Boston leads all rookie receivers in yards and touchdowns through the first two weeks, and Concepcion has shown versatility on offense and special teams.

Rookie Denzel Boston goes 55 yards for the TD!



CLEvsTB on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/nmkRtJNhIv — NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2026

Because of their talent and early success, Boston and Concepcion have claimed a significant share of the snaps at wide receiver. Their emergence also creates more competition for second-year wide receiver Isaiah Bond, who showed promise as a rookie. Factor in Harold Fannin Jr. and Quinshon Judkins, and there are just too many mouths to feed on offense.

Browns wide receivers snap counts yesterday. Might as well trade Jeudy and promote Isaiah Bond, no?



- Denzel Boston: 54 (93%)

- KC Concepcion: 38 (66%)

- Jerry Jeudy: 34 (59%)

- Tylen Wallace: 14 (24%)

- Isaiah Bond: 4 (7%) — Roberto Shenanigans (@Rob_Shenanigans) September 21, 2026

The Browns are a young team looking to build for the future, and while Jeudy is only 27, he is older than their young core and may find himself as the odd man out in a crowded receiver room.

The Potential Trade

Jeudy still has plenty of talent and time left in the NFL. Luckily for the Browns, that mix can be appealing to a wide receiver-needy team. Teams like the Raiders and Dolphins, potentially even the Bills if DJ Moore’s shoulder injury lingers, may all look to add another receiver to their roster before the Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026, trade deadline.

Andrew Berry, given his track record, could seek a third-round pick for Jeudy, although that would be an ambitious asking price for a receiver whose role in Cleveland has diminished. The Browns would also need to weigh the salary-cap consequences of a trade against the value of the return. A conditional fourth-round pick that could become a third might offer a compromise for Cleveland and a team seeking help at wide receiver.

A Potential Deal:

Raiders Receive: WR Jerry Jeudy

Browns Receive: 2027 fourth-round pick that becomes a third if Jeudy plays at least 65% of the Raiders’ offensive snaps over the remaining 2026 regular-season games after the trade.