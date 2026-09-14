Todd Monken Defends Sloppy Performance from Deshaun Watson

The Cleveland Browns were beaten badly in week one by the Jacksonville Jaguars, and quarterback Deshaun Watson was a primary reason for that.

After the Browns lost 34-10 on Sunday, the immediate belief amongst Browns fans has been that Watson contributed heavily to their stagnant and lackluster offensive outing. However, it seems Cleveland’s coaching staff doesn’t believe this themselves.

With all of the madness that took place in this game for the Browns offensively, including multiple turnovers, head coach Todd Monken states he doesn’t think Watson’s share of those were necessarily major faults.

Browns coach Todd Monken said he didn't feel like Deshaun Watson was playing tentatively today.



"I did not see that today. He let that ball rip that was an interception. He let it rip. He just didn't see him or the defender made a great play on it. I thought he started the game… — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) September 13, 2026

Monken said, “he let that ball rip that was an interception…he just didn’t see him or the defender made a great play.” He followed up by saying, “I thought he started the game great…he made some good throws towards the end when we gave him time.”

“We had opportunities to get it down the field, at the end of the game he was not tentative, I did not see that today.”

Hearing Monken come to the defense of Watson’s performance is somewhat of a head scratcher, mainly due to the fact that it’s quite an unfavorable opinion amongst Browns fans who watched the same game.

Watson likely to start week two against Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road

Sep 13, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) in the third quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars rat EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even with Watson’s poor game, it’s likely that Monken continues to stand behind his quarterback and prop him up heading into their battle next Sunday in Tampa Bay.

Defending your quarterback in a close loss is one thing, but to defend him after your team gets virtually shut out in the first game of the season is a whole different level of commitment. A quarterback change isn’t likely until their home opener in week three if there is to be one made.

Watson finished the day passing 16 of 22 attempts for 205 yards with a touchdown and interception, also coughing up a fumble in the pocket. It’s not an abysmal stat line for Watson, but his play showed more flaws than anything.

Yes, it would make sense to want a quarterback change in hopes of getting a win back next week, but this offense has been Watson’s for a few weeks now. A true sign of changes on the horizon would be if Shedeur Sanders sees any playing time if their next game gets out of hand.

The Browns will prepare to head back to the state of Florida, this time a bit further south when they take on the Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay. Watson is safe for now, but there’s no question if struggles continue, something may need to be done to change things around.