Winning is the best medicine and Deshaun Watson took a dose of it last Sunday.

The Browns return to Cleveland at 1-1, and Watson will take the field on Sunday for the home opener against the Carolina Panthers. Last time he played in Cleveland a chorus of boos hit him in the third quarter after a lackluster performance in the preseason.

After the game, he told the media that he felt like he would be playing “17 away games” this season. Now Watson brought home a win against former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and with it brought some goodwill for the fans.

Watson has put the preseason incident in the past and is looking forward to trying to win for the fans.

“I don’t ever try to go to war with the fans… [I’m] ready to feel their energy, ready to get this big dub [win] for the city of Cleveland, and continue this great feeling we have this week,” Watson said in his Wednesday press conference.

Watson played his best game as a Cleveland Brown last week and is getting more comfortable with Todd Monken’s offense. The offense looked smoother and the Browns’ young pass catchers were featured early and often.

Monken believes that the fans just want to see good football with a chance to win, and if the Browns play up to their standards, then any jeering will cure itself. The Browns will need to start fast and put up some points early in the game to stave off a fanbase that has waited out one of the worst contracts in sports history.

The Panthers' defense gave up 59 points in their first game and then three in their next game. Neither extreme should define their defense, and they are probably somewhere in the middle of the league. They get after the ball and already have six turnovers this season.

Watson's biggest problem has been turning the ball over, which he did not do last week in the win. He will need to take care of the ball against a pesky defense.

It’s imperative for Watson to have a successful game as his starting job is not guaranteed. It was reported that should the Browns have lost in Tampa Bay and come back to Cleveland 0-2, then a quarterback change would have been made. A win changed all of that and Watson will get a chance to win over Browns fans.

With Watson’s back against the wall, he played winning football. That effort needs to be repeated to keep his starting job. The Browns’ following game is next Thursday night, so they will stick with him should he have a bad performance on Sunday, due to the short week.

Should Watson play like he did most of his Browns tenure, then Shedeur Sanders will likely be the starting quarterback by week 5.

The message the Browns sent to Watson is simple: win, win, win. There is no long term future with Watson and the Browns, so as long as he is under center, they have to win.

A win on Sunday will cure the headache that was the Browns preseason.