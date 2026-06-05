Everything We Learned About the Cleveland Browns During OTAs

Voluntary OTAs are officially in the books for the Cleveland Browns for the first time under head coach Todd Monken.

The Browns had good attendance throughout their 10 organized workouts, allowing Monken and his new staff to completely install everything as planned. Up next, the full team will report to Berea for the first time under Monken’s watch for mandatory minicamp.

But here’s everything we learned from the Browns at OTAs.

1. Quarterback situation remains incredibly fluid

The competition between Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson has heated up.

Even though reports indicated that Watson had an inside edge, it feels like Sanders is gaining ground. Monken even noted on Wednesday that “Shedeur has really come on.”

Here's what Todd Monken said about this big throw from Shedeur Sanders to Isaiah Bond at OTAs:



"It's a piece of the practice. I think Isaiah Bond has come on the last week in a half... Shedeur has really come on. I thought he had a really good day today..." https://t.co/URzpRuH52K pic.twitter.com/7NhnvPgOfc — Nick Pedone (@NickPedone12) June 3, 2026

Both Sanders and Watson have thrown inaccurate passes and interceptions during Cleveland’s competitive sessions open to the media. It doesn’t feel like either quarterback has necessarily jumped off the page. Dillon Gabriel has underwhelmed again, and Taylen Green expectedly hasn’t gotten many opportunities after rookie minicamp concluded.

2. Another rookie class that could be the real deal

On Tuesday, Browns rookie left tackle earned his first opportunity to join the first-team offense. Monken intentionally slowed Fano into action, but he looked the part throughout the spring without pads on.

KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston both already have highlight grabs in a Browns uniform. But everything will be under a microscope during these veteran minicamp practices, so holding onto the football will be paramount for Concepcion, who has dropped a few passes early in spring.

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren will join new defensive coordinator Rutenberg’s talented defense and fifth-rounder Parker Brailsford has a real opportunity to earn the starting center job.

3. This defense isn’t going to be bad, even without Myles Garrett

Even though the quarterbacks haven’t been anything to write home about, that could be a testament to how Rutenberg has this defense flying around.

It feels like a group that’s going to be loud, celebrate and play with plenty of juice. It wouldn’t be a surprise if the defense took a step backwards without Garrett, but it would be a surprise if they were flat out bad.

Even incoming EDGE Jared Verse noticed how talented this defense could be after his first practice with the team on Wednesday.

"The way these boys are moving, this is not a losing team.”

4. Browns are going to run the ball

OTA sessions were only open to reporters on Wednesdays throughout the spring. But in those small windows, it certainly feels like Quinshon Judkins will be properly utilized. The second-year running back looks fully recovered from the fractured leg and ankle injury last season, cutting and shifting without a brace.

The Browns have spent a lot of time installing run plays, which could end up being the strength of the offense with questionable quarterback play throughout the OTAs.

Monken and Switzer started installing motion into their offense on the first day of rookie minicamp, proving that it’s not an extra layer of the offense as it was under the previous regime, it’s part of their identity. Don’t be surprised to see Concepcion or Isaiah Bond involved in jetsweeps, too.

5. The team should hopefully be more disciplined

Monken and new offensive coordinator Travis Switzer have been perfectionists.

The Browns have conducted “perfect play” drills at every session, repeating offensive plays with position coaches wearing mesh penny jerseys so the offense can visualize what everything will look like with a defense on the field. They repeat these plays over and over again until everything is properly installed. Then, it all gets tested in competitive seven-on-seven and 11-on-11 settings.

They’ve spent a lot of time ensuring that their team knows how to get in and out of the huddle. The Browns have practiced much of the spring with referees on the field. There have been plenty of yellow penalty flags, but the spring is the time to get all of those out of the way.