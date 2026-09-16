Deshaun Watson Shares Opinion on Baker Mayfield Ahead of Sunday’s Outing

In one corner, a quarterback enters Sunday’s game with motivation to win, dominate, and embarrass the team that moved on from him, in the other corner comes a quarterback playing for his football life. Baker Mayfield’s career has stabilized since the Cleveland Browns shipped him off for an upgrade in Deshaun Watson. However, Watson’s career has derailed in Cleveland due to poor performance, a suspension, and injuries. Amongst the mounting pressure to turn around Cleveland’s offense, Watson tried to downplay the added adversity in facing the former first-overall pick of the Browns.

The motivation to win for Mayfield is higher as Watson got the fully guaranteed contract and expectations are low as the Browns are 8.5 point underdogs. Watson was not slighted by Mayfield’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers and will not have to play against him directly as both are on offense. "My main focus is trying to figure out what their defense is doing so we can find ways to be successful and get points...I respect Baker...he's a hell of a player, hell of a quarterback,” Watson said on Wednesday.

Watson should not concern himself with Mayfield’s inevitable jawing and dancing on the sidelines as he has enough to worry about in his second start. He cannot get caught up in the narrative and has to focus on eliminating pre-snap penalties and getting the ball out of his hands. Watson is looking to keep his starting position before coming to Cleveland for their home opener next Sunday.

“All that is for the media,” Watson responded when asked if he needs to have a big game to remain starting quarterback. “I think the media has this expectation that I have to throw 400 yards [and] 5 touchdowns every week.” Browns fans are not expecting those types of numbers anymore, but it would be nice if Watson could throw for 300 yards in a game, which he has not done once in his five years in Cleveland. Mayfield has done so 13 times with the Buccaneers.

Watson has not played against a Mayfield led team since his signing in 2022. The Browns defeated Mayfield while he was with the Carolina Panthers to open up the 2022 season. However, that roster was more polished and was way ahead of where the team is currently. Gone are most of the players and coaching staff from 2022, but the front office and ownership that gave up on Mayfield remains.

Watson does not need to go blow for blow with Mayfield, but he does have to avoid a knockout. After a contentious offseason, he needs to come back to Cleveland with some hope that he can still play quarterback. While a good performance or even a win will not justify the Browns making the right over at quarterback, it will be important to revive Watson’s season. The two quarterbacks’ careers have gone in opposite directions, and they will find themselves battling on the same field in Tampa Bay for bragging rights.