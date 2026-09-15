Former Shedeur Sanders Target Becomes Available: Should the Browns Call?

The Cleveland Browns could look to add a new young wide receiver to their offense, one who is familiar with backup quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

It’s not very often that a recently drafted player is released in their first few seasons. On Tuesday, former Colorado Buffaloes and Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. was surprisingly let go.

Seems like a potential option for the #Browns if they think they could use the depth.



Horn played for Colorado in college and posted just north of 1,000 receiving yards. #DawgPound https://t.co/9q2ujS8wbN — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) September 15, 2026

Horn Jr. was drafted in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, one round after his college quarterback Shedeur Sanders was selected by the Browns. Horn and Sanders spent two seasons together at Colorado before making the jump to the NFL.

During his time with the Panthers, Horn saw very minimal action in their starting offense. Through 13 games, Horn tallied 11 receptions on 15 targets for 108 yards and zero touchdowns.

While he was unable to carve out a serviceable role with the Panthers, he most certainly could be on another team in need of some young depth.

Here’s why the Browns should call Horn’s agent and explore the idea of reuniting him with his college quarterback.

With a quarterback change likely this season, the Browns could reignite Horn and Sanders’ chemistry

Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) with Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (15) after the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Browns made it clear during the offseason that their offense needed a serious makeover and addressed that in the NFL Draft by taking two receivers in their top three picks. In the NFL, you can never have enough youthful talent.

That’s why bringing in Horn Jr. could make sense for the Browns, especially with the scenario of a quarterback change likely to happen at some point this season. He could instantly find his way to the 53-man roster, and possibly even play some respectable minutes.

Cleveland’s wide receiver room is already very young, minus veteran Jerry Jeudy. It’s undetermined if Jeudy is a part of the Browns’ plans after this season, so Horn signing with the Browns would signal a potential opening on the depth chart.

After Deshaun Watson struggled in their week one loss to Jacksonville, it’s speculated that his leash as their starter could be shortening by the week. Next in line would be Shedeur Sanders, and what better way to kick off his new role than to provide him with a familiar face in Horn Jr.

During their college career together, Sanders and Horn connected on 95 completions for 1,008 yards and seven touchdowns. If the two could see the field together once again, this time in the NFL, they could find their chemistry and show why they were destined to play together.