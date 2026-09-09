Taylen Green Could Soon Challenge Shedeur Sanders for Browns’ Backup QB Job

On Wednesday afternoon in Berea, Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken spoke about his backup quarterback plans again. This time, it’ll calm everyone down.

Monken confirmed that he anticipates Shedeur Sanders will be the team’s backup quarterback on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. This comment comes after Monday’s press conference where the first-time head coach floated a possibility that rookie quarterback Taylen Green could be activated for some special packages, but Monken doesn’t want three QBs active on game day.

For now, Sanders will be Cleveland’s backup quarterback.

But could Cleveland’s backup quarterback plan change soon?

It’s worth noting that Sanders and Green have been splitting valuable scout team reps at practice ever since Monken named Deshaun Watson the team’s starting quarterback.

The backup quarterback is the one “useless” position on an NFL roster. Think about it. Every other activated position contributes somewhere on game days. Even deep roster depth contributes on special teams.

But the backup quarterback? We know why they’re there – in case of emergency at the most important position in sports.

But Green is fascinating. The athletic, 6-foot-6 quarterback has unheralded speed at the position. Since the Browns drafted Green in the sixth round back in April, Monken has flirted with the idea of specially-designed packages that would allow the Browns to use their rookie quarterback’s unique athleticism while he’s developing as a passer.

If Green is the emergency QB3, he won’t dress on Sunday, not counting towards the team’s 53-man roster. But he’d only be allowed to see action if Watson and Sanders were both injured and unable to return. That makes it impossible for the trick play packages to be utilized in game settings.

But if Green was the backup quarterback instead of Sanders, the Browns would be able to utilize his raw athleticism and capitalize on some easy first downs, or even touchdowns if Green were to be inserted near the goal line.

In the event Watson plays poorly enough to get benched or gets injured again, could the plan be for Green to be the backup instead of Dillon Gabriel? The Browns put the former third-round pick on the injured reserve following his impressive showing in Cleveland’s preseason finale. He’ll be sidelined the first four weeks of the season.

If Watson gets benched, the 30-year-old should be demoted to the bottom of the depth chart. There’s no reason to see him again. The future is Sanders, Gabriel and Green – plus whichever first-round rookie quarterback the Browns will likely select in 2027.

But even though Green is the third-string quarterback for now, that might not be longterm. The Browns love his athleticism and seem like they’d be open to utilizing it in a real-game setting while Green continues to develop as an all-around quarterback behind the scenes.