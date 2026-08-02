How Browns Fans Should Evaluate Deshaun Watson’s Training Camp Struggles

August is here and the Cleveland Browns have not decided upon a Week 1 starting quarterback. That means fans are glued to social media looking for any sort of update on the battle between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders.

The problem with that is the fact social media is great at placing attention on short clips of video. That includes short clips of interceptions.

Watson and Sanders have both tossed picks in camp, which is to be expected. Even head coach Todd Monken mentioned that's normal as quarterbacks are sometimes extra aggressive in camp and the turnovers can be considered lessons.

Yet some usual coachspeak won't stop fans from worrying about the picks thus far, especially from the veteran Watson.

Deshaun Watson's camp interceptions are indeed a storyline to follow

Training camp "stats" require context. For example, the offense may be working on a late-game situation, so the quarterbacks are tossing risky passes in the name of practice. The problem is when the plays look horrible on video.

One throw from Watson in particular raised some eyebrows this weekend.

Donovan McMillon with the pick off Deshaun Watson in the end zone #Browns: pic.twitter.com/GeEBmvsTLu — Ashley Bastock (@AshleyBastock42) August 1, 2026

Browns beat reporter Ashley Bastock shared a clip that began making the rounds on social media of Watson tossing an ugly interception to Donovan McMillon. As the video shows, McMillon barely had to move as Watson threw the ball right to him.

Again, this is still training camp and it appears Watson threw the ball with minimal effort. But that in itself can be seen as an issue and has plenty of fans worried.

This is not a rookie quarterback or a second-year guy like Sanders. This is someone on the final year of a $230 million guaranteed deal who has been seen as a massive failure for the first four years of his deal. Plays like this seem to be the same story playing out with Watson once again in 2026.

So how should fans react? That is a tough question, especially with the Watson vs. Sanders battle. Neither appears to be the quarterback of the future and the owner of the team himself said he is looking to contend in 2027. That does not inspire much confidence in fans for this upcoming season.

It's also important to note training camp stats are an inherently Browns thing to discuss. This would not even be a storyline if the team had a legitimate No. 1 quarterback in place.

We truly won't know anything about the quarterback situation until Week 1 arrives. However, fans will point to these painful training camp videos if Watson wins the job and struggles early on. The evidence of his decline would be visible for all to see.

For now, fans are left hoping these interceptions are merely "lessons," even if Watson is a veteran quarterback who should be more advanced than this by now.