Last year, Cleveland Browns rookies led the way on a team that won five games.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry was pleased to watch Mason Graham, Carson Schwesinger, Quinshon Judkins and Harold Fannin Jr. turn into cornerstone pieces last season. The team even got contributions from both rookie quarterbacks, Dylan Sampson, Andre Szmyt and UDFAs Isaiah Bond and Adin Huntington.

This year, Cleveland’s rookie class looks primed to make a similar impact.

That’s why Browns fans can’t overlook KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston this season. They’ve been the best receivers on the team in training camp, noticeably flashing each and every time they catch the football.

Berry has struggled to hit on a mid-round receiver during his time running the Browns. They’ve needed to lean on veterans like Jarvis Landry, Amari Cooper and Jerry Jeudy for major production. After a strong start to their rookie training camps, the duo of Concepcion and Boston appear ready to snap Berry’s dry spell at receiver. They’ve been the best receivers on the field, and if they make as big of impacts as they’re capable of, this year’s rookie class could be better than last year’s top-ranked group.

Concepcion and Boston are already miles - galaxies - better than any of the other wide receivers. — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) August 3, 2026

KC Concepcion poised for impact

Concepcion was the fourth receiver drafted in 2026, behind Carnell Tate, Jordyn Tyson and Makai Lemon. The Browns wanted him badly, and were thrilled at No. 24 overall that the speedster from Texas A&M was still on the board.

During the spring, Concepcion’s drops were hardly an issue. During the summer, he somehow looks faster, and hasn’t had a crushing drop in a big moment throughout the team’s first five practices. Concepcion survived a hard fall on his shoulder during Monday's camp session, avoiding serious injury.

The Browns are also using Concepcion in motion at the line of scrimmage as well as allowing him to handle some punt return duties. The 21-year-old could impact the Browns in several phases as a rookie. He’s going to have a big opportunity to turn into a household name.

Denzel Boston catches everything

The Browns have needed a receiver like Boston for years. Maybe even a decade.

Even head coach Todd Monken couldn’t ignore the Mike Evans comparisons that Boston has gotten after four practices, as the big wide receiver with a large catch radius has made his presence felt. Monken wasn't ready to compare his rookie to a future Hall of Famer, but you get the point.

Because of Boston’s imposing size, he’s been able to make some tremendous contested catches.

Boston is already cementing a chemistry with Shedeur Sanders, who has connected with both rookie receivers on long passes throughout the first few days of training camp.

Concepcion and Jerry Jeudy are both smaller receivers. Boston immediately offsets that as the tallest receiver that the Browns have had since the days of Josh Gordon and Braylon Edwards.