Why the Browns Are So Excited About Rookie Receiver KC Concepcion

The Cleveland Browns selected KC Concepcion at No. 24 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft despite other top-ranked wide receivers like Omar Cooper Jr. and Denzel Boston still on the board.

Of course, Boston found his way to Cleveland in Round 2, but Concepcion’s first-round selection proves just how excited the Browns are about the speedy wide receiver out of Texas A&M.

The Browns hired Todd Monken over Jim Schwartz as the organization’s next head coach because they needed to fix their league-worst offense. Under Kevin Stefanski, the Browns had an impossible time developing talent at the receiver position. Of course, they haven’t used a Round 1 investment on the position since Corey Coleman was selected 15th by the Browns in 2015.

So Concepcion’s arrival comes in a perfect storm.

The Browns received the No. 24 overall selection in a blockbuster trade during the 2025 NFL Draft with the Jacksonville Jaguars that allowed new GM James Gladstone to make a splash by selecting Heisman winner Travis Hunter at No. 2 overall.

That blockbuster trade has already paid dividends for the Browns, who selected Mason Graham, Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson with the extra selections from Jacksonville in last year’s draft.

Monken has been graced with an infusion of young playmakers. Even with a very uncertain quarterback room, the Browns have invested plenty of resources into improving their offensive weapons. Next offseason, when Deshaun Watson’s disastrous contract is off the books, Browns general manager Andrew Berry will be able to be even more aggressive in free agency to improve this offense that has been sputtering downhill over the past two seasons.

And Concepcion has the ability to be the crown jewel of that Travis Hunter trade. And that’s no disrespect to Graham, who was a hell of a defensive tackle that pushed through broken ribs during the second half of an impressive rookie year. It’s no slight towards Judkins and Sampson, who will hopefully rejuvenate the run game behind an improved offensive line.

But in reality, the Browns have been searching for their own No. 1 wide receiver since Josh Gordon. Sure, they’ve had success with players like Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. and other veterans like Amari Cooper and Jerry Jeudy, but they haven’t drafted and developed their own game-changing wide receiver in quite some time.

Concepcion has all the tools you’re looking for. In spring practices, the drops didn’t appear to be a huge issue, even though a few passes did hit the ground.

The rest of it looked as advertised.

The speed was real. The inside-outside ability looked real. And the Browns used Concepcion in motion several times – something that could become a pivotal piece of Monken’s new offense.

The Browns were even using their new receiver as a punt returner, something he was very good at during his college career.

Of course, it’s up to the 21-year-old to put it all together and continue to develop on Sundays. But there’s plenty of reason why the Browns are excited about Concepcion’s arrival this season.