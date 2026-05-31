Isaiah Bond Shouldn’t Be Overlooked as Potential Key Piece of Browns’ 2026 Offense

Isaiah Bond may have missed all of training camp in 2025, but he still managed to make an impression.

Between off-field legal issues, adjusting to the professional game with a new organization, and receiving limited opportunities on the field, the freshly 22-year-old showed enough as a rookie to keep himself squarely in the conversation as a meaningful contributor in his second season with the Cleveland Browns.

He capped off his first year in the NFL with 338 yards on 18 receptions. He didn't find the endzone, but getting open down the field resulted in plenty of chunk plays pushing the Browns into enemy territory.

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Isaiah Bond (16) reacts after picking up a first down against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

However, while he remains an intriguing, high-upside option for the offense moving forward, he will be competing against two Top 40 selections from the 2026 NFL Draft.

With the 24th overall pick, the Browns' front office selected KC Concepcion out of Texas A&M. While there, he recorded over 2,000 yards across three seasons, including 919 yards in his final season of college ball. He's expected to be used as a slot weapon due to his track speed and athleticism.

Just a few selections later, the front office opted to snag Denzel Boston with the 39th pick, bringing in a physically dominant, 6-foot-3 freak. He's going to be the team's "go up and get the ball" target, especially in the red zone.

But while both present a tough road ahead for Bond to get targets and time on the field, if he can keep progressing, the Browns will be forced to give him time.

Man, if Isaiah Bond can level up this season, that’s a strong trio of young WRs alongside KC and Boston. pic.twitter.com/C16NCrBdaY — The Dawgs - A Cleveland Browns Podcast (@thedawgspodcast) May 27, 2026

Bond still has all the tools that make him an option in an offense like Cleveland's.

At 5-foot-11, 180 pounds, his smaller, athletic frame allows him to play several roles. Last season, he would dash across the middle of the field on a slant, get outside the hashes and up the sideline, and even sometimes grab a few yards on a jet sweep.

That multi-tool-type presence that Bond brought to the offense forced opposing teams to do their homework on him, even if he was an undrafted wideout with limited expectations.

Back on Nov. 23, 2025, Bond was connected with on a deep shot from rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders, recording a 52-yard reception. That would end up being his longest reception of the year, with him creating other chunk plays that neared such a mark.

Shedeur Sanders at halftime:



7- for-11

127 yards

1 INT

Long of 52 to rookie Isaiah Bond



Not bad for his first NFL start. Room to grow in half No. 2 🔥#DawgPound pic.twitter.com/YlklRk8rae — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) November 23, 2025

If Cleveland is able to establish a reliable quarterback, someone who can not only consistently put the ball in the hands of the receivers, but also keep their eyes down the field, Bond should be able to put up even better numbers in 2026.

With an entire offseason to adapt to the Browns' system, even if it is somewhat different with a new head coach, his speed and sheer athleticism would make him a positive to any offense.

It’s now a matter of how much the Browns decide to utilize him alongside the other, more heavily invested players in the wide receiver room. Unfortunately, the next chapter of his career may not be entirely in his control.

Cleveland will continue to roll through OTAs as Training Camp slowly approaches. Bond will look to continue to impress and make a case for legitimate playing time in 2026.