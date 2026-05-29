How Cleveland Browns New Receiving Trio Could Be Problem for Opposing Defenses

The Cleveland Browns have a chance to be really dangerous in 2026.

Following a relatively disappointing 2025 campaign, one that was highlighted by struggles from the quarterback and wideout rooms, bolstering the team's weapons was a top priority. In the most recent installment of the NFL Draft, the Browns' front office went out and invested a lot into the offense.

With four picks within the first 60 selections of the draft, the Browns took two wide receivers, one offensive tackle and one safety, all of whom are expected to receive major playing time by the time the season rolls around.

Of the bunch, the flashy, athletic playstyles they possess have made both wideouts Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion stand out from the crowd.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver KC Concepcion makes a catch during the first day of rookie minicamp May 8, 2026, at Cross Country Mortgage Campus in Berea, Ohio. | Andrew Dolph / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Posted to X by BIGPLAY Sports Network Personality and Browns OnSI Insider Nick Pedone, 27-year-old wideout Jerry Jeudy praised the playstyle of Boston and Concepcion.

"They're very skilled, you know, they each bring a different skill set," Jeudy began. "Denzel, big body, great hands, you know, and KC [is] very quick switch, explosive. They've been doing a great job out there. They're gonna help a lot."

Jerry Jeudy likes what he's seen from KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston.



"There's two types of guys that can make plays wherever on the field. Less focus on me and gotta focus on all three of us now. Having those guys on the field is going to be helpful a lot." pic.twitter.com/VKc5tzJKmB — Nick Pedone (@NickPedone12) May 27, 2026

Last season, Jeudy found himself in hot water many times, with him dropping passes, ending routes early and leaving his emotions on the field in spurts. Each of those instances caused the public to cry out and push for his removal from the team.

While he still finished the campaign with over 600 receiving yards and six touchdowns, posting a 41.1% success rate in the process, Jeudy's future with the club was a major question mark.

Fortunately, the front office decided not to jump ship after one strugglesome campaign and instead leaned into building around him. The addition of Boston and Concepcion, also paired with Isaiah Bond, who had a strong season in 2025, should help free up opportunities for Jeudy to return to his 2024 form.

Jan 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) catches a pass against Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Dax Hill (23) during the fourth quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

That year, he was a Pro Bowl caliber player with over 1,200 receiving yards.

"[They are] two types of guys that can make plays wherever on the field," Jeudy said about the Browns' two wide receiver draft picks. "Less focus on me and gotta focus on all three of us now. Having those guys on the field is going to be helpful a lot."

Both Boston and Concepcion's final years of college ball were impressive.

At Texas A&M, Concepcion hauled in 61 passes for 919 yards and nine touchdowns, rushing for 75 yards and one score along the way as well. Boston, on the other hand, was just as effective. At Washington, he grabbed 62 balls for 881 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Hopefully, each of them will be able to translate a good chunk of that production to the highest level of the game in just a few months.

Now, one of the last things on the checklist for the Browns is putting a competent and reliable quarterback in place to get each of these talented bodies a chance to put their hands on the ball.

The Browns will continue to hold OTAs and prepare for Training Camp, which begins in just a few weeks.