Jake Paul’s Post-Boxing Dream Is To Play Wide Receiver for the Cleveland Browns

Northeast Ohio native Jake Paul wants to play for the Cleveland Browns when he’s done boxing.

The social media megastar turned professional boxer has floated the idea of playing in the NFL a few times before. But in a recent interview with Front Office Sports, Paul sounded as genuine as he ever has before about the potential of lacing up the cleats once he hangs up the gloves.

“I think there is a lot of super mediocrity in the NFL,” Paul said. “A lot of not good athletes. A lot of people dropping passes on a consistent basis; I have better hands than them, I’m faster than them, I’m stronger than them, I work harder than them.”

After boxing, the 29-year-old said he’ll just need to practice a few routes before being able to ramp up towards becoming a wide receiver in the NFL.

Paul said that he’s already had some NFL teams and coaches reach out with interest. Of course, there’s no way of proving if that’s real or not.

But his dream is to play for the Browns.

“I’d love to go to the Cleveland Browns, I’ve been a Browns fan my whole entire life, my mom is a diehard Browns fan, and I think they could use some good receivers over there.”

Paul ended the interview requesting the Browns keep jersey No. 17 ready for him.

In the interview, Paul called out his doubters and naysayers, as plenty of people said the YouTuber and ex-Disney star would be able to transition to boxing. But he’s entered the ring with some legends of combat sport including Ben Askren, Nate Diaz, Tyron Woodley, Anderson Silva and Mike Tyson.

Paul’s most recent bout was a loss against Anthony Joshua, where the Westlake, Ohio native suffered a broken jaw in the TKO defeat.

The Browns signed Paul a few years ago to do some influencer work for the team. He smashed a guitar in a late December game against the New Orleans Saints in 2022.

Would Paul have a chance in the NFL?

Paul played two seasons of varsity high school football at Westlake High School. He also wrestled in high school. His brother, WWE superstar Logan Paul, was a state-qualifier in wrestling at Westlake and played on the football team as well.

Even though Paul is a great athlete, already 29, it’s wildly unlikely that he catches onto an NFL roster, especially in Cleveland.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry added KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston in the 2026 NFL Draft, those are Cleveland’s wide receivers of the future.

Paul isn’t factored into the team’s plans, even though a pairing with Shedeur Sanders would be the most followed quarterback and receiver duo on social media in professional sports history.