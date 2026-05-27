Jerry Jeudy’s Comments About Todd Monken’s Offense Should Make Browns Fans Happy

According to Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, everything is different about Cleveland’s offense under new head coach Todd Monken.

That’s great news for Jeudy and Browns fans alike. Last season under ex-Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, Jeudy regressed on a Cleveland offense that was league-worst in most statistical categories.

But the team understood they needed to improve offensively, hiring Monken as their new head coach after several decades of serving as an offensive coordinator in the NFL and college football. During the team’s voluntary OTAs, Monken has started installing his new offense, and Jeudy is a big fan of what he has seen.

"The concepts and everything. Everything is different about his offense,” Jeudy said after practice on Wednesday. “The play calling and the concepts."

Jeudy noted that he’s used to different offenses, as he’s switched coordinators and head coaches several times as he enters his seventh season in the NFL.

“I’m used to different,” Jeudy said. “I’ve dealt with different changes mostly damn near every year of my career so that’s no biggie.”

Jerry Jeudy says "everything" is different about this Cleveland Browns offense.



"The concepts and everything. Everything is different about his offense. The play calling and the concepts." pic.twitter.com/Od9fPEwhzE — Nick Pedone (@NickPedone12) May 27, 2026

What will be different about Monken’s offense in 2026?

“With this offense, (Monken) does a great job of getting to the best plays,” Jeudy said. “Being able to give the quarterback an ability to change the plays to get in the best formation, the best concepts against certain defenses and certain looks, that’s just going to help us and we’re going to be able to take advantage of that.”

Last year, Jeudy caught just 50 passes for 602 yards and two touchdowns. The year prior, he had a career-high 1,229 yards. Jeudy said he spent this summer working through concentration drills to correct his drops from last season. Pair that with Monken's new offense, and Jeudy should be back on track in 2026.

Even the way Monken runs his OTA practices are different. Monken deploys different coaches in the defensive backfield wearing mesh penny jerseys to allow his offense to understand different looks. Nothing is just on air for Monken’s offense, as he’s coached with a strong attention to detail, stopping practice to get plays installed exactly how the coaching staff wants them to be.

On Wednesday, Monken also let his quarterbacks rip down field a bit more.

After last week’s OTA session that was open to reporters, Monken used the word “embarassing” to describe interceptions that happened in the seven-on-seven period with no pass rush.

As the Browns featured more of their quarterbacks this week, interceptions in that session persisted. Dillon Gabriel threw a checkdown to rookie running back Davin Booth that popped off of his hands and was returned for an interception. Deshaun Watson followed that up with an interception near the goal line.

Shedeur Sanders threw an interception in 11-on-11s in a tight window situation where the ball popped off of the wide receiver and into the hands of rookie cornerback Nate Evans.

But Jeudy sees a new confidence and comfortability from both Sanders and Watson, who are competing to become Cleveland’s starting quarterback.

“A lot more confident, a lot more comfortable,” Jeudy said about Watson. “Just having those days, giving his time to prepare himself mentally and physically, he’s coming out here looking real good.”