Todd Monken Offered Joe Thomas Coaching Job With Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns are nearing the start of their three preseason games and have been busy figuring out who will make up their 53-man roster come week one during their training camp session.

Throughout this process, there are more than one important position battles taking place, all of which could truly make or break their results this coming season. One of the most notable position battles happening now is on the offensive line.

One of the main areas of needed improvement during the offseason was their offensive line, and they made it a top priority to fix it as best as they could. After a few big free agent acquisitions as well as a few during the 2026 NFL Draft, it looks much better on paper now than it did last year.

Cleveland’s coaching staff has made it clear that they expect to be much better in 2026, and that starts up front on the line. Recent comments were made by both head coach Todd Monken and offensive line coach George Warhop regarding their offensive linemen on how they can improve.

Here’s what both coaches had to say on Thursday during interviews with the media.

Browns coaches believe Joe Thomas’s knowledge is valuable and should be sought after

Both Monken and Warhop shared high praise for Hall of Fame left tackle Joe Thomas and the level of knowledge and experience he brings to the table, especially when it comes to sharing that with their current offensive linemen.

Browns OL coach George Warhop said any lineman who doesn’t use Hall of Famer Joe Thomas as a resource is a “dumbass.”

Thomas visited camp yesterday. pic.twitter.com/AOI1F2NcWt — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) August 6, 2026

Warhop said, “if any of those guys can talk to Joe it’s a great resource…Joe was the ultimate pro, great work ethic, great study habits, fantastic notes, can watch tape…my last few years here, he and Alex Mack would split the room and watch tape with them so they could understand how they watch tape.”

Hearing this amount of praise speaks to how much of a leader Thomas was and still is, as he still remains very involved in both the Browns organization and football itself.

Warhop finished with, “if I’m a lineman here and I’m a tackle here and I don’t reach out to Joe (Thomas), I’m a dumbass.”

That’s likely a collective thought amongst Browns coaches, as seeking the advice and knowledge of any successful NFL pro can go a long way in any current player's progress and understanding of the game and of the position.

Todd Monken also shared his praise for Thomas and how valuable he has been to the organization since Monken was hired as the head coach early in the offseason.

#Browns Todd Monken said he would welcome Joe Thomas helping the OL here whenever he can. Offered him a job when he first got hired: pic.twitter.com/QuJp04ED0i — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 6, 2026

Monken said, “when I was interviewing for the job and then when I got the job, I reached out to Joe (Thomas) and I said we have a spot for you if you want to help us coach…he said I would love to coach but I don’t think I want to commit to an everyday contract.”

His shared comments about their conversation were then followed up by Monken stating Thomas has an open invitation to come by their training camp or any practices any time Thomas wants to help out their offensive linemen.

Not every team has the luxury of having strong ties with one of their all-time great players, not to mention an NFL Hall of Famer. The Browns are very fortunate to still be as closely connected to Thomas as they are, and his knowledge and resources are about as priceless as it can get.

Cleveland still has a little under a month before they have to decide on their final 53-man roster heading into the regular season, so anything their offensive linemen can learn from Thomas could greatly increase their chances of making their final roster come September.