Andrew Berry Says Browns Could Add Young QB — Here’s Who He Could Be Targeting

At the annual league meetings, Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry echoed his sentiments from the NFL Combine.

The Browns are reportedly bracing for a training camp battle between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders. According to reports, last year’s third-round pick, Dillon Gabriel, isn’t expected to factor into the competition. But Berry has repeatedly floated a possibility of adding another young quarterback to that mix.

At the NFL Combine, Berry said he wouldn’t oppose using another selection on the quarterback position, as it’s the most important in sports. On Sunday, he was asked about that notion again.

“Always want to be flexible because you don’t know how circumstances change or what opportunities come your way,” Berry said. “Our lean would be if we do add someone to the quarterback room, it would be someone that’s a younger player most likely.”

Berry clarified that he couldn’t say that definitively as he can’t predict what the next few weeks will look like, but anyone that they bring in for any spot on the roster is competing.

What young quarterbacks could Berry be thinking about adding? Let’s take a look at a few options.

1. Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts

Notice that Berry never explicitly said that the Browns would be drafting another quarterback. Instead, he just said that if they add one, they’d prefer it to be a younger passer.

Before free agency, the Colts allowed Anthony Richardson and his representatives to seek a trade. The 23-year-old never stuck with the Colts, who quickly replaced him with Daniel Jones.

Richardson was the No. 4 overall selection by the Colts in 2023. At 6-foot-4, Richardson was sold as a big, dual threat quarterback that could win with his big arm and athletic abilities. In the NFL, he wasn’t nearly as accurate or escapable as he was during his time with the Florida Gators.

It’s likely that the Colts won’t get much back in a trade for Richardson, who could be moved around the draft for a few mid-round selections.

2. J.J. McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings brought in Kyler Murray after McCarthy’s disastrous season as the starting quarterback in Minnesota.

McCarthy redshirted his rookie season after a torn meniscus. Last season, he completed less than 60 percent of his passes and threw 11 touchdown passes compared to 12 interceptions.

It’s unknown if the Vikings are planning on giving up on him. But the 2024 NFL Draft’s No. 10 overall pick will likely get one more opportunity to save his career on his rookie contract if Minnesota decides that it’s time to say goodbye.

3. Tanner McKee, Philadelphia Eagles

At 25, McKee is a little bit older than Richardson and McCarthy, who are both 23.

But the Eagles traded with the Carolina Panthers for Andy Dalton to serve as the backup to Jalen Hurts. That could put McKee, Philadelphia’s sixth-round draft pick in 2023, firmly on the roster bubble.

McKee started one game for the Eagles in each of their 2024 and 2025 seasons. He’s 1-1, with five touchdown passes and just one interception. His 6-foot-6 frame and Stanford education could make him an interesting fit for the Browns, who have a strong relationship with Philadelphia’s front office.

4. Ty Simpson, Alabama

If the Browns want to take a big swing in the NFL Draft, Simpson would be their man.

In a world where the Browns believe that their top-ranked defense will be too talented for the team to be bad enough for a top three draft selection next year, maybe the Browns decide that they can’t bank on the 2027 NFL Draft class.

Simpson has a strong relationship with new Browns head coach Todd Monken, who recruited him out of high school. Even though his starting sample size at Alabama was small, he projects as a first-round pick. If the Browns feel like they’ve filled enough offensive roster holes this offseason, they could decide to draft their quarterback in April.

5. Drew Allar, Penn State

If the Browns don’t add a quarterback via trade and don’t draft Simpson with their first few picks, then Allar should be their man.

The 6-foot-5 hometown kid from Medina High School grew up a Browns fan. His raw physical traits and tools make him a much more exciting quarterback than Dillon Gabriel, who could get moved soon.

If the Browns select Allar, they should take a look at him during his rookie season, similar to what the team did with both Gabriel and Sanders last season.