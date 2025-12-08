Jeffery Simmons shares high praise for Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders has officially arrived in Cleveland, and his breakout 4 total touchdowns gained the attention of the full NFL world. The Tennessee Titans won the game on Sunday, 31-29, but Cleveland gained more confidence in their young quarterback. As Cam Ward played solid for Tennessee, but one rookie stood out.

Sanders was officially 23/42 for 364 yards, three passing touchdowns, one rushing touchdown, and an interception. He was the first rookie quarterback in NFL history to pass for over 350 yards and have four total touchdowns in a single game within his first five starts.

Sanders' play was so impressive that 3-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons for the Titans declared him the franchise guy for Cleveland:

"That's his team now, he's gonna be a star in this league, already a star in this league."

“He's already a star. You enjoy it when you're playing it against a guy like that, who can give you lip and smack talk back. But you also have to let him know he's still a rookie.”

Simmons has been the best defensive player for Tennessee for a good amount of time, so his approval of Sanders carries substantial weight.

Simmons also made a great impact in the game on Sunday, sacking Sanders 1.5 times, while also racking up seven total tackles.

The Browns announced earlier today that Sanders will now start the rest of the season for the team. Those final four games consist of two road games vs the Chicago Bears and Cincinnati Bengals, with also two home games vs the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers.

In his first three starts, Sanders has passed for 722 yards on a 57% completion percentage for five touchdowns and two interceptions, with a rushing touchdown. Sanders has averaged 8.3 yards per attempt in his starts, a big difference from Dillon Gabriel, who averaged 5.1 yards per attempt in his first three starts this year.

That is exactly what Sanders has done for the Browns in this opportunity: boost the offense to new levels that they haven’t reached yet this year. Prior to Shedeur starting, the Browns only had two completions of over 30 yards on the season. In his three starts, he has eight completions of over 30 yards, four of which came on Sunday.

The result on Sunday may have been the best possibility for Cleveland, as much as a loss stings, finding a huge spark in your rookie quarterback may make up for it. Also, your draft pick just got better, moving up to fourth overall with good odds to keep moving up. These two takeaways should make any Cleveland fan happy for the final four games.