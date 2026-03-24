Browns Can’t Miss These Five Pro Days During a Busy Week of Pre-Draft Action

The wheels are spinning fast in the NFL’s pre-draft process, with pro days capturing most of the attention these days.

Two first-round picks and three selections among the first 40 overall make the Cleveland Browns are already one of the teams to follow at the top of the order.

With a crucial week of pro days starting on Monday and multiple big-name schools holding their respective events, here’s a ranking of the Top-5 pro days to follow for the Browns, heading towards the 2026 NFL Draft:

A big week of Pro Days upcoming:



Monday

• Iowa

• LSU

• Miami

• Toledo



Tuesday

• Auburn

• Notre Dame

• Texas



Wednesday

• Alabama

• Arizona

• Ohio State

• Texas A&M



Thursday

• Texas Tech



Friday

• Arizona State — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) March 22, 2026

1. Ohio State, March 25th

This one might be the most important pro day of all for the Browns during the recent draft cycle. Wide receiver Carnell Tate will be heavily discussed within the organization for the sixth overall selection, but safety Caleb Downs could also be a possibility, should Cleveland take the ‘Best Player Available’ route.

The interest in Tate is undeniable, and the club already met with him during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine and had him in Berea for a visit. So gathering even more intel on Tate is crucial for the front office.

Downs also met with Browns’ officials during the Combine, and while safety is not considered an area of need for Cleveland’s defense, Downs could be the safest prospect in the whole draft, regardless of position. A generational talent at the safety position could be a game-changer for the rebuilding Browns.

Breakout linebacker Arvell Reese also had a meeting with the Browns at the Combine.

2. Arizona State, March 27th

Jordyn Tyson has also been heavily linked with the Browns at the No. 6 overall spot. Coming off a hamstring injury that cut short his 2025 campaign, Tyson carries a long history of medical issues that needs to be thoroughly checked out, making Arizona State’s pro day a priority for Cleveland.

Tyson -- whose older brother Jaylon Tyson plays for the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers -- met with Browns’ brass at the Combine, but was unable to run in Indy due to the aforementioned injury. It’ll be crucial to see what he can do in front of scouts in Tempe.

But Tyson isn’t the only reason for the Browns to have a good look at ASU’s prospects, as offensive tackle Max Iheanachor could also be on Cleveland’s radar for a second day pick.

3. Alabama, March 25th

Another pro day with multiple prospects at the most pressing areas of need for the Browns, the trip to Tuscaloosa will be a can’t miss event.

Offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor has been brought up as a possibility for the Browns with the 24th pick in the first round, should Cleveland decide that’s how they decide to play their cards with two opening round selections. Proctor confirmed he officially met with Cleveland at the Combine.

Meanwhile, wide receiver Germie Bernard -- projected to go somewhere in Round 3 -- has also taken a visit to team headquarters in Berea, making a two-wideout draft for Cleveland an intriguing possibility.

The wildcard here could be quarterback Ty Simpson, who met with the team during the Combine and has previous ties with Browns’ new head coach Todd Monken. Simpson’s father was a quarterback at Southern Miss -- a school where Monken once coached -- and more recently, Monken tried recruiting Simpson to Georgia.

4. Miami, March 23rd

If Cleveland is planning on double-dipping at the offensive tackle position in the draft, then Miami is another obligated stop on the pro day circuit. Right tackle Francis Mauigoa is projected to go at the top of the first round, where he might be in play for Cleveland at 6.

A few rounds later, left tackle Markel Bell -- who took a Top-30 visit to Cleveland recently -- is a name to keep tabs on as a developmental prospect with upside on the left side.

Quarterback Carson Beck, who played under Monken at Georgia, also met with the Browns during the Combine, so keep an eye on him

5. Texas A&M, March 25th

The Browns have met, at one time or another, with virtually every wide receiver mentioned among the top seven or eight prospects for this year’s draft, depending on who you ask... except one.

KC Concepcion has been suspiciously absent from the Browns radar up to this point, although there’s still time to change that. Concepcion has been frequently discussed as an end of the first-round prospect by an overwhelming number of analysts, and his absence among known prospects having met with Clevreland’s officials seems interesting.

Could it be a somescreen?

We’ll find out soon enough.