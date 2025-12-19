Browns coach gave a brutal confession on how challenging 2025 season has been

Nobody can dispute the challenges the Cleveland Browns have faced this season, which have resulted in a 3-11 record and a second straight playoff miss.

One of the most significant issues the Browns have dealt with is the offensive line, with inconsistent play and an overwhelming number of injuries that have held them back from reaching their full potential. That's one aspect that has had offensive line coach Mike Bloomgren talking about how tough a year it has been.

"This has been the most challenging year of my career; don't think I can put into words the impact Joel Bitonio has had on the room."

Yes, every Browns fan can agree that Bitonio's impact on the line has been felt, as he has been the only offensive lineman to play and start all 14 games, and he has dealt with his own injuries. He's currently dealing with a knee injury that has affected his practice habits, but he's still been able to play so far.

Everyone else on the line has taken their lumps and hits. Jack Conklin has been in concussion protocol, Ethan Pocic tore his Achilles and is out for the season, and Wyatt Teller has been dealing with a calf injury. The Browns have two other offensive linemen on the IR with Pocic: Justin Osborne and Dawand Jones.

Even the backups are starting to get injured on the Cleveland Browns. Backup guard Teven Jenkins made his first start with the Browns this season against his old team, the Chicago Bears, but left the game early with a shoulder injury and is now questionable to play in Week 16 against the Buffalo Bills.

This team has been plagued by injuries and inconsistent offensive-line play, making it impossible for the offense to succeed. Cleveland's offensive line has allowed 40 sacks and has blocked for a running game that is only averaging 92.3 yards per game.

The hope is that they can get through the rest of the season without any other injuries and figure everything out in the offseason. Cleveland might have to decide on the line and whether it needs to invest in rebuilding it with players who have better durability. In this league, it's all about availability more than ability.

Cleveland is learning this lesson the hard way and will have to be ready for 2026, which has signs of this team improving, depending on who the quarterback is and how the rookies develop in their second seasons.