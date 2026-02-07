Cleveland Browns Expected To Hire Local Coach To Help on the Offense

Todd Monken continues to not waste a day in the office after being hired to lead the Cleveland Browns.

Monken has already hired an array of names to his offensive staff, including Travis Switzer as offensive coordinator, Mike Bajakian as quarterbacks coach, Ian Kolste as offensive quality control coach, and George Warhop as offensive line coach, along with possibilities for associate head coach, tight ends coach, and pass game coordinator.

The Browns were one of the worst teams in the league offensively over the last two years. Last season, Cleveland scored the second-fewest points per game at 16.4, and the fewest per game in 2024 at just 15.2. Where the Browns have fallen off a good amount seems to be up front on the offensive line, as the group ranked as the second-worst group last year, according to PFF.

It makes sense that Monken has hired many different coaches to try to flip those numbers on their head, now Cleveland is looking to hire another coach to help.

Who could be joining Cleveland?

The Browns are expected to hire offensive line coach Bobby Johnson as an assistant offensive line coach, according to CBS Sports.

Johnson is a Northeast Ohio native, as he was born and raised in Akron, Ohio, where he attended Archbishop Hoban High School. Johnson then went to Miami (OH) to play football, where he started for the Redhawks at offensive tackle for three seasons.

Johnson’s coaching career started in college in 1995, when he served as a graduate assistant for the Akron Zips for a season before being promoted to defensive line coach in 1997. After the 1998 season, he returned to his alma mater to coach the Redhawks tight ends for four seasons, then coached Miami’s offensive line for a season. Johnson then made the jump to the Big Ten, where he served in the same role for Indiana from 2005-2009.

The NFL experience for Johnson began in 2010, as he was hired as the Bills' assistant offensive line coach, then moved to Jacksonville and Detroit to become both teams' tight ends coach for a season each. Detroit named him assistant offensive line coach in 2014, but he didn't last long in that role before he went to the then-Oakland Raiders to be the tight ends coach from 2015-17.

2019 was when Johnson started coaching the offensive line as the head guy, as he went back to Buffalo for their offensive line coach for three seasons, coaching Pro-Bowler Dion Dawkins. Johnson was the o-line coach for the Giants next season when New York reached the playoffs.

Most recently, Johnson was the offensive line coach for the Washington Commanders last season.