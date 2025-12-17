Browns failed gamble forced their hand to sign former Colts starter to offensive line

The Cleveland Browns took a massive gamble by letting offensive lineman Garrett Dellinger go into waivers to make room for wide receiver Jamari Thrash, but that backfired with the Tennessee Titans claiming him.

With Dellinger off the table, that put the Browns in an awkward position on the offensive line after Dellinger took 29 snaps on offense in the 31-3 loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 15. He ended up being the third-highest graded Browns linemen of the week, according to Pro Football Focus.

Cleveland's solution to the problem was signing former Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Wesley French to the practice squad. This will be French's second team this season after spending time with the Cowboys earlier in the year.

We've signed G Wesley French to the practice squad



📰 » https://t.co/g7ixWqVkMO pic.twitter.com/k2ChAw72xJ — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 17, 2025

French only stepped on the field for the Colts during the 2023 season, playing in all 17 games. He was mostly on special teams, but started two games for the team during the season.

This has turned out not to be as much of a disaster as some would have expected. It was a big surprise to many Browns fans that Dellinger was released in the first place since he had just played in a game for the team, and wasn't completely horrible in a match that was disastrous from the beginning.

It puts the Browns in a bad spot: with all the injuries to the offensive line, they might have to turn to a guy who hasn't played a regular-season game in two years to help them. Cleveland has dealt with injuries across the offensive line, with four of them not playing in the Bears game.

Even though the season is over for the Browns, they are still trying to compile game tape for everyone to determine who will be on the roster in 2026. One of the key evaluations is at the quarterback position with rookie Shedeur Sanders.

Cleveland is making it very hard on Sanders to find any rhythm and success when the majority of his offensive line is hurt and might have to throw guys in there with little to no experience. This doesn't mean French can't make an impact on the team, but since he hasn't played in two seasons, it complicates things.

The failed risk of letting Dellinger go might come back to haunt the Browns, but for now, they have to deal with the hand they have been dealt and try to get through the final three games of the season.