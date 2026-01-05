Browns general manager Andrew Berry expected to receive additional responsibilities

The Cleveland Browns finished the 2025 NFL season on a high note.

On Sunday, Jan. 4, the Browns waltzed into Paycor Stadium and were able to exit with a nail-biting 20-18 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. The win over the team's in-state rival capped off the year with a 5-12 record, adding up to an 8-26 record over the last two seasons.

While things have been rough this season, through injuries and rookies trying to find their footing, head coach Kevin Stefanski has taken the brunt of the majority of the blame. The conversations surrounding the head coach seemingly have him on the hot seat, with a decision on his future in Cleveland expected to occur the Monday following the final game of the season.

Due to such circumstances and the usual shifting that occurs within NFL front offices, general manager Andrew Berry is expected to see additional responsibilities within the organization.

His right-hand man, Paul DePodesta, who was the team's chief strategy officer, left the Browns just a few months ago to accept a new position with the MLB's Colorado Rockies. That move alone by itself will obviously shift things up, especially considering he had been a staple in the front office since 2016.

But considering the circumstances within the organization, now that a coaching change may occur in the coming weeks as well, Berry is going to end up having to take on a big chunk of work.

Browns GM Andrew Berry could receive “additional responsibilities” in the wake of CSO Paul DePodesta’s departure from the organization, per @MaryKayCabot.



He is still expected to retain control over personnel/roster decisions.#DawgPound pic.twitter.com/XRLUtiPqTO — SleeperBrowns (@SleeperBrowns) January 4, 2026

Berry already has the duties of personnel and roster decisions, with the other possible tasks he could take on including helping to keep the culture alive and advising ownership on major decisions, something DePotesta did.

If the front office does in fact end up moving on from Stefanski, Berry would have to take a bigger hands-on approach in helping manage the team until a new head coach is found. He would also have to work closely with the coordinators to review position groups and oversee final reports on the season.

The 38-year-old general manager already plays a big part in the draft process, but without a head coach in the room, he would assume nearly full control.

No matter what happens moving forward, at least the Browns' season has come to a rest, capping off a year that many would like to forget. From injuries to major contributors to a shift between multiple quarterbacks since the start of the previous offseason, 2025 is a chapter in Cleveland's history that cannot wait to be forgotten about.