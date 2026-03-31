Browns GM Andrew Berry Breaks Down Cleveland's Offensive Line’s Overhaul

The Cleveland Browns began their offseason with the offensive line among the club's top priorities.

So far, the team has delivered on sweeping changes. The Browns moved on from former starters Ethan Pocic, Wyatt Teller and Jack Conklin. Tackles Cam Robinson and Cornelius Lucas are also gone, along with backup center Justin Osborne. Joel Bitonio’s situation is still TBD, though a comeback feels unlikely at this stage.

New arrivals include Tytus Howard, acquired through a trade with the Texans, plus free agency signings Elgton Jenkins and Zion Johnson. Teven Jenkins was re-signed. Dawand Jones has recently posted updates on his progress while coming back from a season-ending injury from last September.

So, how’s the Browns’ offensive line going to look like in 2026?

Here’s what general manager Andrew Berry told reporters from the owners’ meetings in Phoenix on the unit:

Most Positions Are Still To Be Determined

Berry emphasized the versatility of the current O-line group, underscoring how Elgton Jenkins and Howard in particular can line up at different spots.

“Particularly with Elgton and Tytus. Both of those guys are players that can play at a quality starting level at most positions across the offensive line.”

In Jenkins’ case, Cleveland sees him mostly as an interior lineman.

“Yeah, it’s TBD. You know, he can play center, he can play guard. That’s something we’re gonna sort out as we get, I guess a little bit further through the acquisition season. I mean, this is a guy who has played starting level snaps at left tackle, right tackle, left guard, center. He can really do it all. We would view him more as an interior player, that is what we think is more his natural home. Whether its center or whether its guard, we’ll work through that as we put together the position group in the spring.”

The Browns Might Already Have Their Left Tackle on Roster

A number of observers have insisted that Cleveland will aim for a left tackle at the top of the order of the 2026 NFL Draft, but Berry seemed to dispel the notion that the team is focused on that one position, explaining that the Browns already have some options.

“I’d say between Dawand, Tytus is obviously played there before, was a college left tackle, we have KT, [Leveston] so we do have options there."

As for the possiblity of Jones moving inside, Berry was quick to discard it stating: “We view him as a tackle. "

One O-Line Position Does Seem Set

At least one starting position could already have an owner, as Berry sounded confident in Johnson holding one of the guard spots while discussing the center vacancy.

"It really depends on the competition at really one of the other guard spots opposite Zion. Obviously, we have Elgton, re-signed Teven. Zak [Zinter] and Luke [Wypler], they’re guys that are gonna have greater opportunity now that those vets are gone. So it’s really where we would be looking for the best. Zak’s most natural position is guard. He can do both.”

What’s the Update on Joel Bitonio?

Berry confirmed that the team wasn't going to pressure Bitonio into making a decision.

"Joel’s gonna take the time that he needs to make the decision for the next step in his career, and he should. It’s a pretty big life decision for him. I don’t think we can operate under the assumption that he’s definitely coming back, ‘cause he hasn’t said that. I do think that there’s a little bit of an indefinite time period for Joel where he’s gonna make a decision, ‘cause it's a major one for a person. We can respect that and appreciate it...

"The door’s always open for good players and certainly players who’ve done as much as what Joel’s done for the organization."

What Should We Expect From the Browns Come Draft Day?

Berry believes the Browns have done enough to be in a position where the team doesn't have to focus on just one spot.

"We feel good that if he had to line up today and play, that we could with that group of linemen. But it certainly doesn’t pigeonhole you into anything as you get to draft weekend. "

And to this end, Berry warned the team has met with multiple linemen on official visits, even if the reports that are circulating only have one at the moment, offensive tackle Markel Bell from Miami.

“We’ve actually had a lot”, said Berry with a grin.