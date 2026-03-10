Cleveland Browns Re-Signing Free Agent Offensive Guard Teven Jenkins

From Tytus Howard and Zion Johnson to Teven Jenkins, the Cleveland Browns front office have prioritized their offensive line.

New head coach Todd Monken was the offensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens for three seasons. The identity of the Ravens throughout that time, even when quarterback Lamar Jackson threw 40 passing touchdowns in a season, was their ability to run the ball effectively. Jackson thrived on not only avoiding sacks himself, but being able to throw comfortably in the pocket due to a strong offensive line. Monken is trying to establish that same identity for his new team.

It started with trading a fifth round NFL draft pick to the Houston Texans for offensive tackle Tytus Howard and continued with the big signing of former Los Angeles Chargers first round NFL draft pick ZIon Johnson. Browns General Manager Andrew Berry awaits the return or retirement of seven-time Pro Bowl guard Joel Bitonio as well. The Browns are bringing back another consistent and durable offensive lineman into their locker room.

Sep 7, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Raheim Sanders (35) celebrates with guard Teven Jenkins (74) after a touchdown during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Teven Jenkins re-signs with the Cleveland Browns

Teven Jenkins served as a rotational piece for the Browns this season, but was his impressive in the regular season reps he took. In 324 offensive snaps, Jenkins allowed zero sacks and never commit a single penalty. Jenkins, 28, just finished his first season in Cleveland after spending the first four of his NFL career with the Chicago Bears. Jenkins started 38 games in four seasons for the Bears before signing with Cleveland. He started four games for Cleveland last season and played in all 17.

Browns have re-signed free-agent G Teven Jenkins, who played in all 17 games of last season, starting four at right guard. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2026

He served as a reliable and serviceable option for the offensive line during a tumultuous season for the position group that saw injury and many lineup changes. This is a position group Cleveland is sure to address even more during the rookie NFL draft. With uncertainty surrounding the status of unrestricted free agent offensive linemen Cam Robinson Jr. and Jack Conklin, the Browns are preparing accordingly. Berry and the rest of the Browns organization want to do everything to help their quarterback room and this free agency period has shown huge progress toward doing that.

What Teven Jenkins is about

Jenkins was a high second round pick during the 2021 NFL Draft. He was selected 39th overall by the Chicago Bears and signed with the Browns before the start of last season. Besides being durable and reliable, he's also proven to be a versatile piece for the offensive line unit in Cleveland. At a height of six-foot-six and a weight of 321 pounds, Jenkins has starts at guard and tackle across five NFL seasons. Expect Jenkins to earn his spot back in the starting lineup more consistently by the beginning of next season, especially if Bitonio decides to retire or ask for his release.

"Coupled with the acquisition of tackle Tytus Howard via trade with the Houston Texans and the addition of free agent guard Zion Johnson on Monday, the Browns have three likely starters in the fold for 2026." ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi

Jenkins signed a one-year deal with $3 million last season. The guard proved this season he is right where he belongs and he was rewarded with yet another contract from the Browns.