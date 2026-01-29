First Details of Todd Monken’s Contract With the Browns Emerge

After the Cleveland Browns reached an agreement with Todd Monken to become the team’s new head coach, a few details have emerged regarding the deal.

For example, the duration of the contract.

According to a report by NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler, the Browns and Monken agreed to a five-year deal, keeping the new head coach under contract through the 2030 season.

Todd Monken is getting a five-year deal with the Browns, per source. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 29, 2026

Such a lengthy contract wouldn’t be uncommon for the Browns, as they originally hired his predecessor, Kevin Stefanski, to a five-year deal on January 13th of 2020, extending that original agreement in June of 2024 before dismissing them at the conclusion of the past regular season.

Monken is already under some pressure in the first days of his Browns’ tenure, facing the challenge of having to replace all three coordinator positions.

The team’s offensive coordinator from last year, Tommy Rees, joined Stefanski in Atlanta when Stefanski was hired as the Falcons next head coach. Bubba Ventrone, the special team’s coordinator, has been announced this Thursday as the new special teams coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams.

And although Jim Schwartz exit as the team’s defensive coordinator hasn’t been made official yet, multiple reports are speculating that he’s leaning towards leaving Cleveland after being passed over for the head coach position.

Todd Monken made his first hire

While the staff exodus is real, there’s also a new name to get to know in Berea. Monken has hired George Warhop to become his offensive line coach. Warhop follows Monken to Cleveland from Baltimore, where he was also in charge of the offensive line while Monken served as offensive coordinator for the Ravens.

As is the case with Monken -- who was the Browns offensive coordinator for the 2019 season -- Warhop also possesses previous coaching experience in Cleveland. He served as offensive line coach for the Browns from 2009 to 2013.

Monken has already been lauded by several big name offensive linemen for bringing Warhop aboard, including former Browns Joe Thomas, LeCharles Bentley and Jason Pinkston.

Which other vacant positions on staff will the Browns need to fill?

If Schwartz ultimately decides to leave, even though he’s still under contract for the 2025 season, then Cleveland will surely be forced to replace at least some of his assistants as well. But until that happens, if that happens, the Browns will have to wait.

Meanwhile, the team has a vacancy at the wide receivers coach position, where Chad O’Shea left to join the Kansas City Chiefs.

Browns safeties coach Ephraim Banda scored an interview with Dallas for their defensive coordinator opening, but the Cowboys chose to hire Christian Parker, instead.

Cleveland’s quarterbacks coach, Bill Musgrave, has been brought up in several reports as someone likely to be replaced by Monken in due time.

Also, Browns’ running back coach Duce Staley has been discussed as a possibility for the Chicago Bears staff for the upcoming season in multiple reports.

Daily Browns coverage on our YouTube: