Browns lose out on another top HC candidate after canceling interview

The Cleveland Browns are once again finding themselves to be the bridesmaids of the NFL coaching carousel and not the bride to be.

This time, it was Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter who left them at the altar and canceled his second interview with the Browns, according to Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot. Minter is expected to receive head-coaching offers elsewhere, with the Browns' biggest rival, the Baltimore Ravens, poised to be the landing spot.

For Cleveland, this is not the first second-round interview cancelled by a head coach candidate. Former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel cancelled his interview with the Browns, as he will either get a head coaching job elsewhere or land with the Chargers as their offensive coordinator.

Browns are once again losing a top candidate for the job

This is, unfortunately, an expected outcome for the Browns, as they have not been getting looks from the top candidates. Many have already passed on Cleveland as a destination.

Most likely, the Browns will have to look at a younger, less proven candidate for the job who has a lot of upside. There are still some really good names for the Browns to take a chance on and help grow within the job.

From the young candidates, the Browns could still target Jacksonville Jaguars coordinators Anthony Campanile and Grant Udinski. They could also look at Los Angeles Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase for the job. These are guys who have not yet proven to be ready for head coaching jobs, but might be a year or two away that Cleveland could take a chance on.

There is also the option that the Browns could promote defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz to be the next head coach of the team. This deal would make a lot of sense for Cleveland since Schwartz has already established his defense as one of the best in the NFL and wouldn't miss a beat.

The good thing about Schwartz, as well, is that he has already been a head coach in the NFL with the Detroit Lions. It might not have been a great run, but he made the playoffs once, so he knows what a winning team looks like and can learn from his mistakes.

Cleveland is going to have some very tough decisions to make in the next week or two as they try to narrow the list of candidates for their next head coach.