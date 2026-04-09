The Cleveland Browns apparently have no intentions of slowing down on their due diligence regarding pass catching prospects for the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft.

To date, the Browns have reportedly hosted eight wide receivers on Top-30 visits, after meeting with at least four of them during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine.

However, it doesn’t end there. The Browns’ interest in adding weapons to the team’s passing offense extends to the tight end position as well, with the Browns recently welcoming Oregon’s Kenyon Sadiq at team headquarters for a Top-30 visit of his own, reported first by NFL's Ian Rapoport.

The #Browns are hosting #Oregon TE Kenyon Sadiq, potentially the first TE off the board, on a Top 30 visit today, source said. pic.twitter.com/FOOc5wU7C7 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 8, 2026

While league observers seem to be in agreement that wide receiver and offensive line are the top priorities for Cleveland in the NFL Draft, where the team currently holds two first round choices, the Browns have shown genuine interest in the tight end position.

Sadiq is now the third known tight end who has met with team officials during the pre-draft process, with Vanderbilt’s Eli Stowers doing so at the NFL Scouting Combine, and Georgia’s Oscar Delp at team headquarters in Berea.

However, unlike Stowers and Delp, Sadiq is widely considered a first-round prospect as the top name available at the position.

What Kenyon Sadiq’s Top-30 Visit Mean for the The Browns

Even with two first round picks at their disposal, picking up Sadiq would be a serious curveball by the Browns front office. Because no matter how explosive Sadiq looks, and the fact that Cleveland saw its long-time starter David Njoku leave via free agency, the Browns seem set at TE 1 with Harold Fannin Jr. who exploded on the scene last year as a third-round rookie.

Kenyon Sadiq is a matchup nightmare at TE 👀 @oregonfootball



2026 NFL Draft – April 23-25 on NFLN/ESPN/ABC

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/19cBYn9g4j — NFL (@NFL) March 20, 2026

Meanwhile, the Browns are still looking for a genuine WR1 and possibly a WR2 or WR3, depending on what the team wants to do going forward with Jerry Jeudy and Cedric Tillman, primarily.

As for the tight end position, yes, the Browns were one of two NFL teams lining up in multiple TE sets over 50 percent of their offensive snaps last season, but Fannin is coming off a 72-catch, 721-receiving yard campaign that placed him eighth in the NFL in both categories. He also caught six scores. Plus, Cleveland already added some blocking help at the position by signing free agent Jake Stoll. The Browns don’t really need a TE1, but someone who can complement Fannin in the passing game.

Stowers and Delp make more sense as prospects for Cleveland to consider after the first round, saving the team’s top two draft picks for more pressing needs. Plus, he also might be caught in no man’s land when it comes to the Browns selections: 6th overall feels way too high, and he’ll probably be gone by the time the 24th pick comes around.

Even though Sadiq can’t be definitely discarded as an option, as trading to somewhere inside Sadiq’s projected range is a viable option, there might be another reason for getting to see him up close: Cleveland could be just exploring the standard for this year at the position. This way, they could get a better sense of how far off other names -- like Stowers and Delp -- are from the top TE available.

And while prospects like Stowers and Delp seem more viable for Cleveland right now, meeting Sadiq could pay off in the future, if the Browns ever have the chance to add him later through free agency or trade.