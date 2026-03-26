Why the Browns Are Showing Pre-Draft Interest in Georgia Tight End Oscar Delp

At this point in the draft process, the Cleveland Browns taking at least one -- if not two -- wide receivers in the first few rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft seems like a given.

The team has a huge roster hole at the position, and there’s been no intention of hiding where their interest lies after meeting personally with seven wideout prospects as part of the Top-30 visits.

However, another pass catcher has surprisingly caught the attention of the Browns.

Tight end Oscar Delp from Georgia had a Top-30 visit with the Browns a few days ago, the only tight end to have made the trip to Berea to date. A name that’s been surging among draft circles lately, Delp has also met or is planning to meet with the Saints, Bucs, Chiefs, Chargers, Patriots and Vikings, according to multiple reports.

But Cleveland’s interest in Delp should come as no surprise, even after striking gold with Harold Fannin Jr. in the third round of last year.

Why Oscar Delp is an intriguing prospect for the Cleveland Browns

Two-tight end sets are trending in the NFL, and the Browns did a great job using this formation last year, when Fannin caught 72 passes for 731 yards and six touchdowns, leading Cleveland in all three categories. Meanwhile, David Njoku tied for third with 33 receptions, for 294 yards which placed him fourth on the roster, but his four touchdowns were the second highest total for the club.

Cleveland was one of two teams -- along with Baltimore -- using multiple tight ends on over 50 percent of their offensive snaps, which points to, in both cases, an unreliable wide reciever unit.

Njoku and the Browns parted ways in free agency, with the former first-round pick posting a farewell message on Instagram. He's leaving big shoes to fill.

Cleveland signed Jack Stoll in free agency from New Orleans, and the team brought back restricted free agent Blake Whiteheart, and tendered exclusive rights free agent Brenden Bates. Sal Cannella and Caden Prieskorn are also part of the offseason roster, but it’s unlikely they can carve out a huge role once the season arrives.

But with Fannin ascending to the No. 1 role permanently, he’ll need another pass catching tight end to split the load at the position, as Stoll is mostly considered a blocker.

Here’s where Delp, who played at Georgia under new Browns head coach Todd Monken, could carve his niche.

“I think I’m looked at as a blocking TE, when I look at myself like I’m a receiving TE who learned how to block”, said Delp at the Scouting Combine.

Delp posted some impressive numbers on Georgia’s pro day, including a 4.48 40-time after he was unable to run at the Combine due to a hairline fracture. He’s a willing blocker with dependable hands and the ability to get open, which should come in handy for whomever’s throwing the ball in Cleveland’s offense just in case the team’s plans on upgrading the wide receiving room fall through.

Delp’s familiarity with Monken makes him a logical choice for Cleveland if they decide to invest at tight end, but the former Bulldog might have catapulted himself out of the Browns reach. One considered a third day prospect, Delp has likely pushed himself into Round 3 consideration, if not all the way into the final picks of Round 2.

Cleveland owns the 39th pick in the second round, and the 70th pick in the third round. The Browns also own the 107th pick at the beginning of the fourth. Could one of those selections be reserved for Delp?

Either way, Cleveland’s interest at the tight end position seems legitimate, after the team met with Eli Stowers from Vanderbilt, another second day prospect at the position, during the Combine. Stowers won the John Mackey Award as the nation’s top tight end in 2025.

The Browns come out of the 2026 NFL Draft looking drastically better at wideout, but don't sleep on the fact that Cleveland relied heavily on multiple tight end sets and there's no reason not to do so again, even if that percentage goes down in favor of more three- and four-wide reciever sets in 2026.