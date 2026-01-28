The Cleveland Browns may have made a big mistake.

On Wednesday, Jan. 28, it was officially announced by multiple reports that the Browns' search for the team's next head coach had come to a close. The front office officially made a decision to sign Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Tom Monken to lead the team moving forward. The 59-year-old had spent the last three seasons with the Ravens, helping lead quarterback Lamar Jackson to a second MVP honor in 2023.

Monken's expected to be a great hire, someone who can get the best out of a team's quarterback, but questions have now arisen on how this signing will affect defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

Schwartz, the Browns' current defensive coordinator, had made it all the way through multiple rounds of interviews and was considered a legitimate candidate for the head coach position.

But now, he's been passed up on.

Following the signing, NFL Insider James Palmer raised the question, is Schwartz now going to end up leaving Cleveland and searching for a job elsewhere?

"There were two organizations with head coaching openings that really wanted to keep their DC," Palmer said. "The Falcons and the Browns. Atlanta and Kevin Stefanski retained Jeff Ulbrich. I'm not sure if Jim Schwartz remains with the Browns.

"There are some that think it's not a lock he stays."

Why Schwartz would leave the Browns

It's no question that the Browns themselves would love to keep Schwartz, after all, he's led the defense to some incredible league-leading marks, while also helping put Myles Garrett in a position to break the league's sack record this past season.

He's a magician, being able to make something out of nothing, and it's something he knows. Earlier this offseason, he said he wants to become a head coach again. Previously, he served as the head coach of the Detroit Lions from 2009 through 2013.

"I'm really happy here. ... I love this organization," Schwartz said earlier this offseason. "I love the city of Cleveland. But I'd say this: In any job that you do, you always aspire to the top of the profession. And I'm no different there."

For a coordinator like Schwartz who has been so successful, being passed over for the head coaching job is going to be frustrating, especially considering he advanced so far in the process. If any other team comes calling his name to become their head coach, it wouldn't be shocking if he decided to entertain the offer.

After the announcement of Monken, he reportedly was very emotional in the Browns' building.

"After the Browns informed DC, Jim Schwartz, this morning they were passing him over to hire Todd Monken as head coach, Schwartz was visibly upset, said goodbyes in the building and told other coaches he’s not coming back," Todd Pelissero wrote on X. "Schwartz is under contract and Cleveland wants to retain him.

"But his future is now unclear."

It is also uncertain if Monken even wants to keep Schwartz, but it would be surprising to see them let such a successful coordinator go.

"It’s unclear if Monken will retain Schwartz; owner Jimmy Haslam previously said he 'absolutely' would like to keep Schwartz in the organization," Browns Insider Daniel Oyefusi wrote in an article early Wednesday morning. "Berry, while saying he is satisfied with the state of the defense, added that staff decisions will be the “prerogative” of the new head coach."

Monken has familiarity with the organization and the system they work with, both on the field and off, having been the team's offensive coordinator under former head coach Freddie Kitchens back in 2019. While that team didn't have much success, Monken was able to reestablish a reputation as a legitimate offensive mind who can shape a team into something special.

For now, the front office can take a step back, take a deep breath and start preparing for free agency, which is set to begin in a few weeks. With a new head coach, they can also begin working on building a team around his schematics and coaching beliefs.

The only hope now is that a new search doesn't begin for a defensive coordinator and they can somehow convince Schwartz to stay.

