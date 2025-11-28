Browns OC Tommy Rees gets blunt about their major advantage over 49ers defense

The Cleveland Browns are carrying momentum into their Week 13 San Francisco 49ers game, but that doesn't mean they won't have a massive challenge on their hands.

It's going to be a battle of wills on the coaching level between first-year Browns offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and first-year 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Salah. Rees might be a disadvantage in terms of experience as Salah has coached some of the best defenses in the NFL over the last decade, but Rees knows Salah's defense more than they know.

"Played really well a couple of nights ago, and you know they've had a ton of injuries on defense. To see them play as well as they have it's a credit to that staff," Rees said. "Obviously, you kind of know what you're going to get with him and the way he structures his defense."

"They play a lot like our defense schematically, which is something we're accustomed to seeing. They play hard, they play fast, rallying to the football, they attack you defensively. The think (Robert) Salah does really well is his pressure packages. I know the sack numbers aren't maybe where they want, but the pressure on the quarterback, they're able to create that in a lot of ways. We'll have our work cut out for us. They're a really well coached team and they still have good players even through the injuries, so we got to make sure we put our best foot forward."

The Browns' offense showed signs of life with rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders running the show in their 24-10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 12. Despite just 270 yards of total offense, they leaned on big plays to power them to a win.

Cleveland might have a chance for more big plays on Salah's defense, as the 49ers are 22nd in total defense with 342.7 yards per game allowed. It's been San Francisco's secondary that has taken the biggest hit as they allow 243.5 passing yards per game, which ranks 27th in the NFL.

Running the ball with rookie standout running back Quinshon Judkins won't be much of an option as the 49ers are in the top 10 against the run, allowing just 100 yards per game. As Rees had alluded to, the sack numbers aren't there, but San Francisco has a strong front seven that can pressure the quarterback.

More pressure will be on Sanders in his second career start, so Rees will have to make sure to set him up with easy screen passes and slant routes to set up the big play. It's a long shot, but if the Browns' offense can find life, they might be able to pull off one of the biggest upsets in the NFL this season.