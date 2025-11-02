Browns QB Shedeur Sanders shares heartfelt surprise moment with Coach Prime
It's been a while since Cleveland Browns rookie fifth-round pick quarterback Shedeur Sanders has spent time with his family, as he is deep into the 2025 season.
With the bye week arriving, Sanders decided to make the most of his bye week and create a special moment. The first-year quarterback went to go visit his alma mater, University of Colorado, to see his father, head coach Deion "Prime" Sanders.
This wasn't an ordinary visit, as Shedeur Sanders' surprise appearance to see his dad was a surprise that Coach Prime didn't know was going to happen.
It was a sweet moment for both gentlemen who had tough years in 2025. Coach Prime's health has been a subject of conversation as he was diagnosed with bladder cancer and had to have his bladder removed. The good news is that he has been cancer-free. His Buffaloes football team is currently 3-6 after coming off a 52-17 loss to the Arizona Wildcats.
His son, Shedeur, has had his own tough year as his draft story is well known, dropping from a potential top-five pick to waiting until Day 3 to be selected. Sanders started the season as the third string behind Joe Flacco and fellow rookie third-round pick quarterback Dillon Gabriel.
After Flacco was traded to the rival Cincinnati Bengals, Gabriel moved up as the starter, and Sanders has been the backup. Sanders has yet to appear in a game this season for Cleveland.
There are some who believe that if the Browns' season gets out of hand and they get eliminated from postseason contention, Sanders could find himself in the starting lineup later in the season to see if he could be the franchise's quarterback of the future. Criticism has been directed towards the Browns' organization for leaving him on the bench over Gabriel, which some believe played a role in the Browns' 2-6 start.
Whether Sanders will get a legit shot at starting this season for the Browns is one thing, but in the type of season it has been for the Browns, it might be a blessing in disguise for him not to have started. Cleveland's roster is not yet finalized to the point where it needs to be to be a playoff contender, so it would do Sanders a disservice to put him out there right away.
Browns fans are excited to see whether Sanders steps out on the field at any time this season. Everyone knows his dad hopes to see it himself.