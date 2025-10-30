Shedeur Sanders’ bye week decision raises speculation about Browns’ QB plans
After Sunday’s blowout loss against the New England Patriots, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said the team will review everything during the bye week.
While Stefanski said that rookie third-round pick Dillon Gabriel will remain the team’s quarterback moving forward, Browns fans will not be able to ignore what Shedeur Sanders said during his Twitch livestream on Wednesday night.
“I’m not coming to CU homecoming,” Sanders said. “I can’t make it out there. I wish I could though, but it just can’t happen. I got treatment out here. I got to get ready. Big ready.”
Sanders will not be traveling back to Boulder for Colorado’s homecoming game against the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday night. Instead, he’s spending his bye week in Cleveland, rehabbing and getting treatment inside the facility for the back tightness that caused him to be inactive for Sunday’s game.
The polarizing fifth-round pick repeated that he has to get ready. While it is the backup quarterback’s job on any team to stay ready, it certainly sounded like Sanders could have been hinting at seeing actual playing time with the Browns very shortly.
Stefanski said the team will look at everything during their bye week – and that could include their starting quarterback.
Gabriel was atrocious in Sunday’s loss to the Patriots. He was sacked only one time, proving the offensive line made some improvements. But he was wildly inaccurate, throwing two interceptions and struggling to get in any sort of rhythm offensively.
As a passer, Gabriel seems very limited. Just last week, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam said three games was too small of a sample size to evaluate Gabriel, but his physical limitations might be too much to overcome in order to be a real game changer in the NFL.
While Sanders and his fans patiently wait for his opportunity to start games, it’s definitely coming at some point. After the Browns traded veteran quarterback Joe Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the team would still like to get a look at Sanders during the regular season.
Rapoport went on to say that the Browns would prefer to start Sanders with an entire week of preparation and a game plan that best fits his skillset as he’s a different type of quarterback than Gabriel.
During Cleveland’s preseason opener, Sanders looked the part and showcased the best version of this offense that has been displayed all season. However, his five sacks against the Los Angeles Rams proved that he needed a little more development. But all reports indicate that he’s made strides behind the scenes.
There might not be a better opportunity than this long bye week to get Sanders ready to start.
The Browns will face the hapless 1-7 New York Jets on November 9th.
The expectation remains that Gabriel will start this game, but if Stefanski truly looks into everything, the fifth-round rookie quarterback staying in Cleveland certainly sounds ready.