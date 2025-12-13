Browns release second-year receiver in recent roster moves ahead of Bears game

One of the weakest units all season long in Cleveland has been the wide receiver core, and in a recent flurry of Cleveland moves, that room has been trimmed down.

Outside of Jerry Jeudy, it’s been difficult for any other wideout to separate themselves from the pact and prove to be a valuable target for any of Cleveland’s quarterbacks. Cedric Tillman has struggled with injury, the undrafted rookies of Isiah Bond and Gage Larvadain have been inconsistent, and now Cleveland has released a wideout in just his second season.

Jamari Thrash, the Browns 5th round draft pick from last season, has been waived. The move isn’t surprising considering Thrash has been a healthy scratch in each of the last games.

During his two seasons, he appeared in 18 games, catching 13 passes for 129 yards. He never scored a touchdown.

Cleveland consistently expected Thrash to have a breakout season, but it never came to be. He has been unable to find substantial playing time, even in a year where the wideouts haven’t been strong.

In related moves, the Browns have added three players to the roster for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears.

Offensive lineman Garrett Dellinger has been signed to the active roster. Dellinger was initially a seventh round pick from the Baltimore Ravens in this year’s draft, before being cut during the offseason. Cleveland scooped him up, and he’s been waiting on the practice squad since.

Dellinger will be filling in for second year guard Zak Zinter, who has been officially ruled out for Sunday’s game. Zinter has appeared in just two games this season, being behind Joel Bitonio, Wyatt Teller and Teven Jenkins on the Browns depth chart.

The final two moves Cleveland made are elevating safety Christopher Edmonds and fan-favorite defensive tackle Maurice Hurst from the practice squad to the gameday roster.

Hurst has appeared in 21 games in Cleveland over the last two seasons, but will be making his season debut this week. Hurst recorded two sacks, nearly 40 tackles and an interception in those games. Fans loved Hurst for his celebration dance, rubbing his belly after big plays.

This is Edmonds second year in Cleveland, appearing in seven career games. He has primarily been a special teams contributor, recording six tackles during that span.

While most of these moves shouldn’t be directly impacting Cleveland’s chances against the Bears, anyone could be called upon at any time. Hopefully, Cleveland has brought in some guys who are ready if their numbers get called.