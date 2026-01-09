What Browns fans should know about latest interview Aden Durde

After the firing of Kevin Stefanski as head coach, the Cleveland Browns are now heating up with interviews for the job.

One coach that will be interviewing for the Browns head coaching job is Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Aden Durde.

That interview with Durde will be done as one of the first ones to come in for Cleveland.

Browns interviewing Seahawks DC Aden Durde for today their head coach opening. pic.twitter.com/rz0tflksaw — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 9, 2026

Durde is certainly far from a household name compared to other big-name candidates like John Harbaugh and Mike McDaniel, but it is clear that other NFL teams are interested in him. That's because Durde has been wildly successful over his young coaching career.

For the last two years under Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald, Durde has run the defense in Seattle with great success. The Seahawks were ranked 14th in total defense and 11th in points in 2024. This year has been a completely different story as they are one of the best units in the NFL, ranking sixth in total defense and first in points allowed.

Durde started coaching in the NFL as an intern in 2014 with the Dallas Cowboys and has slowly moved up the ranks, starting as a defensive assistant and outside linebackers coach for the Atlanta Falcons before serving as a defensive line coach for the Cowboys from 2021 through 2023.

If the Browns wanted to lean into their strength on defense, which is at the defensive line, Durde would be a great hire to continue Myles Garrett's success. He can also help develop other great pass-rushers for the defense, like Alex Wright and Cameron Thomas, as the Browns need to find other guys off the edge who can play at the level that Garrett does.

While Durde is not on the offensive side of the ball, he has seen the success of moving on from one quarterback to another, with Sam Darnold joining the Seahawks in 2025 and helping them earn the number one seed.

The Browns are looking for some guidance on how to handle the quarterback position between Shedeur Sanders, Deshaun Watson, and Dillon Gabriel, which could be good for someone like Durde, who got to see Darnold firsthand every day, to come in and find the right signal-caller for the future.

There are going to be plenty of candidates who will come through the doors of Cleveland, but Durde is a sneaky, underrated hire that can make a difference for the Browns right away.