Browns set to interview Baltimore Ravens coordinator amid John Harbaugh's departure

The hunt to find the Cleveland Browns’ next head coach is in full swing, and plenty of names have been thrown around to find Kevin Stefanski’s replacement.

Cleveland’s most recent interest comes from a team the Browns are very familiar with, and face twice a year.

The Browns requested an interview with Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, who received several interviews last year but opted to stay with the Ravens.

Monken has been coaching since 1989, where he was a graduate assistant at Grand Valley State. Over the next two decades, he would bounce around a few different teams and positions, before finally making it to the NFL.

Sources: #Ravens OC Todd Monken has received a request to be interviewed for the #Browns HC job. He received multiple requests last year and should again. pic.twitter.com/bC82ynigTg — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 6, 2026

His first job was with the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he worked as a wide receiver coach from 2007-10.

After that, he dropped back down to college and would earn his first head coaching job with Southern Miss from 2013-15. When Monken took over the program, they had just gone 0-12. By the time Monken left, they were able to go 9-5.

He came back to the NFL afterwards, working with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Then he got his biggest promotion yet, becoming Cleveland’s offensive coordinator in 2019 under head coach Freddie Kitchens.

The Browns went 6-10 that season, with an offense that featured Baker Mayfield, Nick Chubb, Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. among others. The team averaged 20 points per game, but especially struggled with turnovers. Mayfield threw 21 picks that season, compared to just 22 touchdowns.

After that, Monken coached the Georgia Bulldogs from 2020-2022. He won two National Championships during that stretch, earning another chance in the NFL.

Since then he’s been with the Baltimore Ravens, where he turned them into one of the league’s top offenses. Lamar Jackson was able to win his second MVP award under Monken, and consistently be one of the best running attacks in football.

The Browns clearly like what they saw from Monken’s offense, and want to try and give the current offense a boost.

With a running back who showed plenty of potential in his rookie year with Quinshon Judkins, assuming the can come back healthy, a young quarterback who got better at leaving the pocket as the season went on in Shedeur Sanders and an offensive line that fully needs to be rebuilt, Monken could turn the team into a very similar system.

It seems likely the team will be focused on bringing in an offensive-minded coach, especially if they are able to keep Jim Schwartz around, and Monken will certainly be one of the most sought after minds.

Monken is likely to interview with several teams during the early part of the offseason, especially after the Ravens missed the postseason this year with injuries playing a major role.

Monken should be on most fans' radars, as he would seem to be a major fit in Cleveland if the Browns want to take an offensive approach.