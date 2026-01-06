Former Browns HC Kevin Stefanski expected to meet with several NFL teams

Kevin Stefanski's name remains in the news following his firing from the Cleveland Browns.

The former head coach is quickly receiving attention from other NFL teams regarding their own respective head coaching vacancies. This was the expectation among officials around the league, especially after Browns owner Jimmy Haslam commented on the decision; the only question was how quickly he’d be sought after.

Just hours after the announcement was made that Cleveland would be entering another head coaching search, which most Browns fans are accustomed to, more news began to make waves regarding potential landing spots for the former two-time NFL Coach of the Year.

ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported Monday afternoon that Kevin Stefanski is expected to have discussions with a few notable teams in the near future.

Sources: Former Browns HC Kevin Stefanski currently is expected to speak with the Falcons, Giants and Titans about their HC vacancies. pic.twitter.com/prpXsuC5t5 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 5, 2026

Stefanski to meet with three teams

Amongst the teams listed as teams of interest for Stefanski, two of the teams listed have been without a concrete head coach since before the NFL trade deadline, those teams being the New York Giants and the Tennessee Titans. The Atlanta Falcons fired their head coach Sunday night after their final game of the 2025 regular season.

Each of the three teams listed share a few similarities in terms of their current roster, but one commonality between the three that stands out amongst the rest is the presence of young, recently drafted quarterbacks, all of which have made strides in some sense in their first and second seasons.

Having a young quarterback in need of further development while already showing signs of promise in the NFL makes a head coaching job for any team very intriguing. Stefanski has always been regarded as a bright offensive-minded coach and has typically found various ways to get the most out of his quarterbacks regardless of age; it boils down to overall talent of said quarterback.

It tends to work more in Stefanski’s favor when his team has a balanced run game to coincide with his passing attack, which two of the teams listed, the New York Giants and the Atlanta Falcons, have some of the better rushing attacks in all of football.

In each of these teams' cases, their quarterbacks include three first round quarterbacks in New York’s Jaxson Dart, Tennessee’s Cam Ward, and Atlanta’s Michael Penix Jr. All three teams could use a few other additions to their offense to help out their young signal callers, but with the offseason still a month out, that makes this the ideal time for teams to find their new head coach for next season.

Stefanski’s name will be heavily involved in the news and rumor world over the next month or so, but will no doubt find another head coaching job around the NFL sooner or later.