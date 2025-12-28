The Cleveland Browns passing game will have to be without its top target as another injury forced a player to exit the rivalry matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers early.

Rookie Harold Fannin Jr. has been among the league’s best tight ends this year, breaking records for the Browns this season.

He entered this week with a groin injury, and was forced to exit the game early after re-aggravating it. He initially went inside the locker room in the first quarter, and was officially ruled out of the game by the start of the second half.

Fannin aquired the groin injury during Friday’s practice, where he went down hard near the end of the day, giving him a questionable label heading into the game. The Browns opted to see how he felt during Saturday and the start of Sunday, before officially clearing him for the game.

He started the game off strong, catching a two-yard pass early in the game while Shedeur Sanders faced pressure. He then hauled in a 28-yard touchdown pass, making an impressive effort to readjust to the ball, and roll into the endzone for the score.

The touchdown was the play he re-aggravated the injury though. He immediately headed to the locker room and did not return for the rest of the game.

SHEDEUR TO FANNIN AND THE BROWNIES DON’T CARE ABOUT YOUR MOCK DRAFTS! #DawgPound



pic.twitter.com/ZVrTXjDFv5 — BIGPLAY (@BIGPLAY) December 28, 2025

With David Njoku already ruled out for the game with a knee injury that’s kept him out since week 14 against the Tennessee Titans, the Browns had to turn to a pair of tight ends with limited experience.

Blake Whiteheart has served as the Browns third tight end all season long, though he entered the game with just two catches for four yards this season. Brenden Bates has bounced between Cleveland’s practice team and the active roster as a fourth tight end all season long. He has caught two passes for 23 yards entering the game, including a 19-yard catch against the Baltimore Ravens.

For Fannin, Cleveland will be monitoring his condition during the week before making any decisions on the final game of the season. Don’t expect the Browns to rush him back to action, likely playing it safe for a season finale that won’t mean too much.

If this is the last time Fannin plays in his rookie season, it will end with 72 catches (a Browns rookie record), 731 yards and six touchdowns, all of which lead the team this season. Fannin will be ready for an even bigger role next year, as he looks to be a core piece of the offense for a while with the Cleveland Browns.