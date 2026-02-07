Former Browns Tight End Expects Todd Monken To Unlock Harold Fannin Jr.

Opinions keep pouring in on what the Cleveland Browns might look like in 2026 under first year head coach Todd Monken.

Predictions on what to expect for the team in the upcoming campaign are especially relevant when they come from guys who played under Monken directly.

Former Browns’ tight end Ricky Seals-Jones happens to be one of those cases, after spending one season in Cleveland in 2019, when Monken was the team’s offensive coordinator.

According to Seals-Jones, Cleveland’s star tight end Harold Fannin Jr. is in for a monster season under the new regime.

Fannin was not only one of the best rookie performers for Cleveland in 2025, but also one of the few bright spots on offense, after being selected in the third round of last year’s draft, 67th overall.

"Todd loves his tight ends." #DawgPound@RickySealsJones anticipates a big year for Harold Fannin Jr. under Todd Monken.



presented by @drinkgaragebeer https://t.co/B2SOPlU4ej pic.twitter.com/3qKsCSfF0X — BIGPLAY Cleveland Show (@BIGPLAYCLEshow) February 6, 2026

“I think he’s a phenomenal tight end. I think he has a bright future. And especially with Todd [Monken] coming in. I’m a little bit biased, but Todd loves his tight ends. I had a great year.

During Seals-Jones' interview with the BIGPLAY Network, he went on to underscore the way Monken managed an offense in Cleveland loaded with talented players, applauding his ability to make sure everyone got their targets.

“You know, we had a big superstar roster when I was there, with OBJ [Odell Beckham Jr.], Jarvis [Landry], [David] Njoku, me. So just to be able to spread the ball around [with] fairness I guess you could say. Me? I was just very happy to get the ball. I think he just does a great job of just being able to put a game plan that makes everyone happy.”

Seals-Jones caught 14 balls for 229 yards and four scores during his lone campaign in Cleveland, which also happened to be Monken’s only season running the offense. Those four touchdown grabs in Cleveland were Seals-Jones’ highest output for a single year.

Fannin finished his debut campaign with 72 catches for 731 yards and six scores, leading the club in all three categories despite missing one game in the season. Fannin also became only the second rookie tight end in franchise history with a 100-receiving yard game, after former great Ozzie Newsome did it in 1978.

What does Todd Monken's recent history tell us about his tight ends?

Monken’s most recent coaching stop would seem to confirm Seals-Jones’ theory. As the Ravens’ offensive coordinator for the past three seasons, Monken helped Mark Andrews to a personal best of 11 touchdown grabs in 2024, and helped make Isaiah Likely a budding star. Likely is projected as one of the league’s most sought-after tight ends for the upcoming free agency.

Cleveland will probably see some changes at the position, as well. Njoku all but confirmed he would be parting ways with the franchise after nine years in Cleveland -- including one Pro Bowl campaign in 2023 -- according to a recent report.

Nonetheless, Njoku’s potential exit would most likely open up some big opportunities for Fannin as the No. 1 guy on the depth chart.