Browns star Myles Garrett wants to break the sack record at home vs. Bills

Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett is on the precipice of NFL history.

With one more sack, Garrett would tie the NFL single-season record for sacks and he could break it with 1.5, which is a number he has gotten to six times this year. Garrett spoke about getting the record broken in front of the Cleveland faithful in Week 16 against the Buffalo Bills.

“Yeah, I want to get in front of the home fans. Most of all, I want to get the win. You know, I don’t want it to be, you know, some emotional conflict between, you know, me getting it and we’re getting our tails whooped or you know, we’re down at the end of the game. So, I want to be able to share a joyous moment for everybody," Garrett said.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett runs out during player introductions prior to a game against Baltimore Ravens. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Garrett can break single-season sack record vs. Bills

New York Giants legend Michael Strahan set the bar high in 2001 when he had 22.5 sacks. Only Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt has matched that total, doing so in 2021.

What's special about Garrett accomplishing it in Week 16 is the fact that he would be achieving this in 15 games, which is one less than Strahan. Watt did it in a 17-game season, but also only appeared in 15 games.

Garrett won't have it easy though because he's going against Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who is one of the more challenging signal callers to stop in the NFL.

“Yeah, I mean, the guy’s unbelievable and what he can do at the quarterback position and with the ball, in general. There’s no one like him, so it’ll be a fun matchup. He’s the reigning MVP for a reason, so we’ll have to stop him. We’ll have to stop that running game, and we’ll have to try and make him one dimensional, but, you know, that’s a hell of a dimension to have," Garrett said of Allen.

"I mean, he’s a gunslinger himself, so he’s the kind of guy that, guess you would say, Mike got those years ago. I think it’s a bit of a funny comparison because those guys have similar styles, and, you know, me and Mike have been compared before, but, yeah, it would mean a lot to go against him because he’s very special, you know, and I have a lot of admiration for what he can do with a football.”

Garrett and the Browns are set to kick off against the Bills on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game on CBS or stream it on the Paramount Plus app.