Myles Garrett gives honest answer when asked about Kevin Stefanski's future

The hot seat of Kevin Stefanski as the head coach of the Cleveland Browns seems to be warming up every week. Whether it was Stefanski’s plan with the quarterbacks this season or how the Browns have been underperforming, the fans and media are growing increasingly frustrated.

It isn’t just the outsiders, though, as it was reported that Cleveland has been doing their diligence on current Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel, and that Stefanksi could be an ideal fit for another coaching vacancy in the NFL.

It is needless to say that the media is running with this story and that some fans are wanting Stefanski gone, but how do the players feel?

Myles Garrett was asked this question about the Browns organization today: “Would you prefer to see continuity then? You’ve seen enough turnover here, both in coaching staffs and in the front office during your time. Would you prefer things to be stable?”

Garrett answered truthfully, "I want things to be successful. However that looks." Garrett was asked if he’d offer any more input, and just simply said, “I play football.”

What does Garrett's quote about Stefanski mean?

Now you can take this quote and fit it into the narrative you want to believe. If you think that Stefanksi should remain the coach, you think back to the success that the Browns have had under him as the coach and the two playoff appearances.

You could also interpret the quote in the short nature and sort of cold manner, as Garrett is fed up with being one of the best defensive players in the league and not having much winning to show for it.

Either way, it does seem like Garrett does not want to speculate about anything and just wants to win football games, whether that is with Stefanksi at the helm or not.

Many fans also seem to agree with Garrett on this quote, supporting how he answered it.

It also speaks volumes that Garrett would not defend his coach in this spot, as it is an opportunity for him to praise Stefanksi in some aspect. For him not to defend Stefanksi makes it look like Garrett is fine with the Browns finding a new head coach.

Cleveland may be finding one very soon, as their final game of the season is this Sunday, January 4th. If the Browns were to fire Stefanski, that Monday, as they refer to it as Black Monday, after the game will be the time.