Browns veteran linebacker has been unsung hero of Cleveland's defense

Myles Garrett is having one of the most amazing defensive seasons we have ever seen in the NFL, and it has propelled the Browns' defense into a top unit in the league. Rookie linebacker Carson Schwesinger is the favorite to win defensive rookie of the year and has been the perfect fill-in for Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in the middle of the field.

There has been another great resurgence on the defensive side of the ball for Cleveland, and it is not from the defensive line.

Seventh year veteran linebacker Devin Bush has quietly been having a very solid season next to Schwesinger.

Bush has already racked up 75 total tackles, which is second on the team, two sacks, five passes defended, and six tackles for loss. Bush has graded out with 84.9 overall grade on PFF, which is 6th in linebackers. Bush has also much improved his coverage as this year he is allowing the lowest rating when he is targeted in his career (70.2)

Bush is on track to have the best season of his career; he needs just 34 more tackles to match his career-high. He would need about 6 tackles a game for the final six games to beat the high, so far this year, Bush has averaged 6.8 tackles per game.

Bush’s pick-six in the Ravens’ loss was his second-ever touchdown in the NFL, and the first pick-six in his career. The 23-yard interception and return was an amazing play that gave the Browns the lead for most of the game.

Bush’s dad was also an NFL player who played on the Cleveland Browns for two seasons in 2001 and 2002. Devin Bush Sr. was a free safety for the Browns who totaled over 100 tackles with two interceptions and also a pick-six.

Bush started his career in Pittsburgh in 2019, where he was a finalist for defensive rookie of the year. After just five games in 2020, though, Bush tore his ACL and missed the rest of the season. He was not able to replicate his play from his rookie season, so Pittsburgh let him go after the 2022 season. Stopping with Seattle for a year, Bush signed with the Browns last season and played very well to end the season.

Before this year, Bush signed a one-year contract with Cleveland, worth $3.25 million. The Browns need to make it a priority to be able to resign Bush this offseason, to keep him in Cleveland no matter what.