Cleveland Browns Reveal Final 2026 Coaching Staff

The NFL Combine is in the rearview mirror and the Cleveland Browns have a full week to prepare for free agency.

But ahead of the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, the Browns were tremendously close to finalizing their new coaching staff, led by head coach Todd Monken.

Monken put the final touches on his staff this week, and the team announced their coaching roster on Tuesday afternoon.

Meet the coordinators

Monken and Browns general manager Andrew Berry both didn’t hesitate to explain that they weren’t worried about all three coordinators being inexperienced.

The offensive coordinator will be former Baltimore Ravens run game coordinator Travis Switzer, who helped Derrick Henry turn back the clock on his career. New defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg will bring some juice to the staff and will have big shoes to fill after Jim Schwartz departed the organization following three seasons with the Browns.

Special teams coordinator Byron Storer has learned from the legendary Rich Bisaccia and will hopefully be an upgrade from Bubba Ventrone.

Offensive side of the football

Last year, Browns tight ends coach Christian Jones did a great job with Harold Fannin Jr. and he’s been promoted to wide receivers coach. John Wozniak will serve as Cleveland’s assistant WR coach after coaching top draft prospect Jordyn Tyson at Arizona State.

Duce Staley is the only other holdover from Kevin Stefanski’s staff, as he’ll maintain his role as the running backs coach in Cleveland.

Under Switzer will be former Ravens assistant Danny Breyer, who will serve as Cleveland’s passing game coordinator. New Browns quarterbacks coach Mike Bajakian will return to the NFL for the first time since 2018, working closely with Switzer and Breyer after a stint in college football. Matt Baker will serve as Bajakian’s assistant QB coach.

The Browns hired away New York Jets tight ends coach Jeff Blasko as their next run game coordinator and tight end coach. Longtime NFL offensive line coach George Warhop is back in Cleveland to help rebuild the trenches. Akron-native Bobby Johnson is joining the Browns as an assistant offensive line coach after stops with the Washington Commanders and Buffalo Bills.

Other offensive assistants include offensive quality control coach Ian Kolste, offensive assistant Sanders Davis, offensive analysts Travis Monken and Dom Borsani.

Defensive side of the football

Defensively, Rutenberg will call the plays, working to keep Schwartz’s scheme intact while adding some of his own wrinkles.

The Browns promoted linebackers coach Jason Tarver to run game coordinator. Safeties coach Ephraim Banda was promoted to defensive passing game coordinator. Secondary coach Brandon Lynch was promoted to pass game specialist.

Monken and Rutenberg retained Browns defensive line coaches Jacques Cesaire and Ralph Street.

Longtime NFL coach Dom Capers joined the staff as a senior defensive assistant.

Jeff Anderson will serve as the team’s nickelbacks coach and defensive assistant. Zach Dunn will help Tarver with the linebackers as a defensive assistant. Defensive quality control coach Paul Worrilow and defensive analyst Shaq Wilson will also support Rutenberg’s efforts in his first season as a defensive coordinator.

John Carr was a former high school football coach at Starkville High School in Mississippi that will join the Browns as Monken’s chief of staff.