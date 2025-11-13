Bubba Ventrone's former teammate defends Cleveland Browns special teams coordinator

"That ain't Bubba Ventrone's special teams unit. They don't speak for him. He knows what to do, they're just not doing what he says to do." #DawgPound@JoshCribbs16 will NOT be pointing fingers at Bubba Ventrone.



Win a FREE Bath: https://t.co/un4roGElkE pic.twitter.com/hIXR2sXUAU