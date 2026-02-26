Todd Monken’s Former Player at Georgia Would Like To Be Drafted by Cleveland Browns

New Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken is all about relationships.

After his NFL Combine media availability on Wednesday, the 60-year-old head coach spoke about his strong ties to the college football landscape from his offensive coordinator days with the Georgia Bulldogs. Monken is confident that his relationships in the college football sphere will help the Browns get accurate information about NFL Draft prospects.

One of his former players, tight end Oscar Delp, admitted on Thursday that he had a formal pre-draft interview with the Browns – and his relationship with Monken is a big reason why.

“I chose Georgia and part of the reason was just because of coach Monken,” Delp said. “Watching what he does with the tight ends and their offensive scheme, it’s amazing.”

With David Njoku already wishing Browns fans farewell on social media, it feels obvious that general manager Andrew Berry will be on the hunt to add depth behind Harold Fannin Jr., who the team selected in the third-round out of Bowling Green last April. Fannin led the Browns in receiving yards and broke the franchise record for receptions by a rookie with 72.

Delp projects to be a mid-round selection, which could be the perfect time for Berry to select a player who wants to reunite with his college coordinator in Cleveland.

“I would love it,” Delp said about the potential of being drafted by the Browns. “To be able to play for coach Monken again and all the great coaches they have on that staff would be amazing.”

Georgia TE Oscar Delp played for Todd Monken and formally met with the Cleveland Browns at the NFL Combine.



“I chose Georgia and part of the reason was because of Coach Monken… to be able to play for him again would be amazing.” pic.twitter.com/fTHfsHUmxe — Nick Pedone (@NickPedone12) February 26, 2026

During four seasons with the Bulldogs, Delp caught 70 passes for 854 yards and nine touchdowns. Over his college football career, he developed into a reliable, high-effort blocker as well.

Delp echoed the sentiment of former Georgia offensive lineman Jared Wilson, who spoke about Monken’s influence on the Bulldogs during his three seasons in college football as an offensive coordinator.

“I love Monk,” Wilson told the BIGPLAY Sports Network in an exclusive interview before the Super Bowl. “He’s a very special guy. He’s a different guy. He’s intense. He’s very intense but he’s a great leader of men and a great coach.”

It’s clear that Monken’s deep-rooted relationship with former players could pay dividends for the Browns, who find themself retooling the offense after back-to-back dreadful seasons on that side of the football. Monken’s no nonsense approach really seems to appeal to players that have worked with him throughout the years in college football and the NFL.

“He’s an awesome guy, he’s a super down to earth coach and he’s a guy that’s going to coach you hard and that’s what I want in a coach,” Delp said.

Subscribe on YouTube for daily Browns coverage: