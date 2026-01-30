Cleveland Browns Get Closer to Hiring New Offensive Coordinator

The Cleveland Browns hired Todd Monken on Wednesday as their next head coach.

Only a few days have passed since and the Browns are already working to build out his staff. Monken had already taken George Warhop from the Baltimore Ravens to become Cleveland’s new offensive line coach. Warhop was with the Browns from 2009-2013.

Now, Monken is working to hire his first coordinator, as Ravens run game coordinator Travis Switzer is set to become the new offensive coordinator of the Browns, according to reports. He’s expected to interview with the Browns soon.

Who is Travis Switzer?

Switzer has local ties as he played center for the Akron Zips from 2011-2014. In 2015, he received a tryout with the Miami Dolphins, but quickly transferred to a career in coaching. He joined the Ravens in 2017 and worked his way up the coaching ranks from there.

Under Switzer’s watch, Ravens running back Derrick Henry rushed for an AFC-best 1,921 yards and became the first player in NFL history to produce multiple seasons of at least 1,900 rushing yards.

Traditionally, the Browns have been best suited when they have a sound rushing attack. The Browns invested a second-round draft pick into Quinshon Judkins, who had 827 rushing yards and seven touchdowns prior to dislocating his ankle and fracturing his fibula against the Buffalo Bills in December.

Judkins is expected to make a full return to the Browns for training camp.

The Browns also invested a fourth-round pick in Dylan Sampson, who led the SEC in rushing during his final season of college football with the Tennessee Volunteers. During his rookie season, Sampson was a nice change of pace back who contributed in the passing game out of the backfield.

While Monken’s hire was not popular due to being a first-time head coach, his offenses always produce running backs. In 2019, when Monken was the offensive coordinator under Freddie Kitchens, Nick Chubb was six yards away from 2,000 ground yards. The Browns also had multiple 1,000 yard receivers in Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry.

Monken and Switzer will be looking to squeeze more juice out of polarizing fifth-round quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who showed some promise during his first seven starts during his rookie season.

The idea of bringing in Switzer’s run game genius with Monken’s passing game concepts could replicate some of the balanced offensive success that the Ravens found over the last few seasons.