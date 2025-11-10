Cleveland Browns are the first team 75 years to achieve this crazy stat
The Cleveland Browns took on the New York Jets today in a battle of teams with a combined record of 3-13 in the 2025 season. Before this game, the Jets had not won at home all year and had just traded away two former All-Pro defensive players.
The Jets finished the game with one offensive touchdown and just 42 passing yards on the day. Cleveland also outgained New York 278-169, holding the Jets to just 3.6 yards per play.
So, Cleveland must have gotten a nice win on the road, right?
225-0, for 75 years, that stat of teams holding opponents under 175 yards or fewer and not turning the ball over, the team to achieve it never lost. For 75 years! It is statistically not possible that Cleveland lost this game, but they did, 27-20.
Before Justin Fields completed the 42-yard screen touchdown pass to Breece Hall in the 4th, he was held to just five completions for 12 yards and an interception. Just a complete inexplicable loss from the Browns today. Another stat from Rich Cimini: the Jets' 42 net passing yards were the fewest in a win since Week 18 of the 2022 season, when the Panthers had 32 in a 10-7 win over the Saints.
If you are a Browns fan, you have every right to be upset with how the team has performed this season, with the multiple special teams touchdowns allowed, especially in back-to-back possessions.
Where do you go from here? Do you have to fire the head coach who has brought you two of your best seasons in 25 years? Do you move on to your third quarterback of the season? The fix seems to be clear to most Cleveland fans after tonight: move on from Kevin Stefanski.
Many fans are convinced that his time here should be done, and many are attacking his decision to stick with Dillon Gabriel at quarterback. Opting to ask Stefanski to give Shedeur Sanders a shot to start for the struggling team.
As the week goes we will see how the situation with the head coach plays out. I'm sure many media outlets and fans will be calling for Stefanski's job more.
If you wanted a silver lining, or maybe a cardboard box lining, with the Browns' loss today, their chances of landing the No. 1 overall pick rose a good amount. Going up to 28%, the Browns' pick would land at number four if the season ended today.