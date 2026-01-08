Browns could bring in veteran QB to compete with Shedeur Sanders

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders finished the season as the starter even though his rookie year did not get off to the greatest of starts.

Sanders came in with a lot of fanfare, and most of it was negative as he was at the bottom of the depth chart at the quarterback position during training camp. However, a few injuries and trades came about, and Sanders was able to start the final seven games for the Browns in the 2025 season.

Sanders finished the season with 1,400 passing yards, seven touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. While he showed signs of promise, he likely did not do enough to claim the starting job for the 2026 campaign. That's why Bleacher Report writer Alex Kay suggests the Browns should sign San Francisco 49ers backup Mac Jones in the offseason.

"With Cleveland finishing outside the top five in the 2026 draft order, the franchise doesn't have a clear path towards landing one of the handful of premier quarterback prospects the class has to offer," Kay wrote.

"Sanders has shown enough promise for the club to comfortably avoid using either of its two first-rounders on a passer anyway, but it would still be wise for GM Andrew Berry to line up a highly competent backup this offseason.

"Signing Mac Jones in free agency makes sense for Cleveland. After an impressive stint with the 49ers, the 2021 first-rounder could push for the starting job in camp and makes for a sensible candidate to take over should Sanders regress during a pivotal sophomore season."

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones looks on after defeating the Arizona Cardinals. | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Jones could sign with Browns

The Browns need to shake a couple of things up in the quarterback room, and a lot of those switches will be reflected on who the Browns hire as their head coach. That will dictate what kind of offense they will run and who will be the best fit for the team moving forward.

Sanders should be considered by the new head coach as a legitimate starting quarterback option, but he has yet to show that he is a bona fide franchise quarterback.

That's why adding someone like Jones, who has been up and down throughout his career, could be a good fit because it gives the Browns a chance to turn to someone else if Sanders regresses, and it offers an opportunity to get better at the position if the Niners backup can play like he did this year.